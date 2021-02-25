EU extends invitation to PM Imran Khan for state visit

EU invites PM Imran Khan for state visit - Pakistan Observer Joseph Borrell, High Representative of the EU and Vice President of the European Commission, invited Prime Minister Imran Khan

European Union has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the EU in Brussels to meet top leaders of European Commission for discussion on bilateral relations and cooperation including trade and economy.The invitation has been extended through diplomatic channels, which Prime Minister Khan has accepted. “The visit would take place soon, dates of the visit of the Prime Minister Khan are being worked out”, a diplomatic source told The Nation yesterday.