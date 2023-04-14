What's new

EU does not fear 'China's rise', EU foreign policy chief Borrell says before his coming visit to China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,843
-24
98,750
Country
China
Location
China

EU does not fear 'China's rise', EU foreign policy chief Borrell says before his coming visit to China​

EU does not fear 'China's rise', Borrell says

Apr. 14 (MNA) – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that the European Union does "not fear China's rise" and called on Beijing to exercise more "responsibility" for peace and security.

"We do not fear China's rise. However, we know that the history of tomorrow's world will also depend on how China uses its power," Borrell said in a blog post on the website of the Diplomatic Service of the EU, noting that this was a speech he was going to deliver at the Center for China and Globalization on Friday, Sputnik reported.

The EU diplomat noted that the world has "to face the climate emergency, the consequences of the pandemic," and the Ukraine conflict, adding that the EU believes that "China must exercise more responsibility, also for security and peace" as it cannot avoid this.

On Wednesday, Borrell announced that he was postponing his visit to China due to a positive COVID-19 test, adding that he felt well and had no symptoms of illness. The top EU diplomat was expected to visit China from April 13-15.

en.mehrnews.com

EU does not fear 'China's rise', Borrell says

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that the European Union does "not fear China's rise" and called on Beijing to exercise more "responsibility" for peace and security.
en.mehrnews.com en.mehrnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
EU will not follow US’ China policy, top diplomat says in fiery debate with lawmakers
Replies
6
Views
588
applesauce
applesauce
beijingwalker
China has moral duty to contribute to peace in Ukraine: EU chief
2
Replies
18
Views
514
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
Replies
10
Views
462
Beast
B
beijingwalker
EU asks the USA to stop bullying it against China
Replies
12
Views
1K
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
EU wants to restore ties with China in shadow of Ukraine war, European leaders has descended on Beijing
Replies
0
Views
328
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom