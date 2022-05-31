EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Crude Prices Above $130​

1. Market reality says that large oil exporting countries hold the leverage card when it comes to energy diplomacy.



2. EU banning Russian oil will only help the likes of Iran - which other countries actually have reliable spare capacity to supply the EU with oil? EU will either run to Venezuela, Iraq or/and Iran for spare oil.



3. EU just increased their energy prices AGAIN with this move, because they have no feasible alternatives in place, and wont for a while either.