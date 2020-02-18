What's new

EU and US look to gang up on China after trade war truce

EU and US look to gang up on China after trade war truce
Brussels holds its nose to strike a ceasefire with Washington that it thinks is illegal.

BY STUART LAU AND DAVID M. HERSZENHORN
October 31, 2021 3:40 pm




ROME — Europe isn't thrilled about the terms of Saturday's trade truce with the U.S. but EU officials finally conceded it was worth accepting Washington's conditions in order to shift focus to the common enemy: China.

The ceasefire is intended to end the bitter trade war that former U.S. President Donald Trump ignited in 2018 by slapping high tariffs on EU steel and aluminum on the grounds that they were a threat to America's national security. While Saturday's deal removes those tariffs, Brussels is still angry that the legal basis for Trump's duties — the supposed European security threat to America — still remains in place and is being used to place limits on EU metal exports.

The clash over metals has been one of the darkest clouds looming over transatlantic relations in recent years and one of the chief reasons to end it was an increasing desire among European and American officials to cooperate on combating what they see as massive overcapacity in Chinese steel mills, fuelled by government largesse.


Saturday's deal will set up a "global arrangement on sustainable steel and aluminium" that includes "like-minded" nations. That's diplomatic code for maneuvering against Beijing's overcapacity. Brussels and Washington also pledged to collaborate on producing steel in a more environmentally friendly way.

U.S. President Joe Biden stressed the steel truce fit with his vision of a global front against Beijing. He styled the deal as part of moves to "prove to the world that democracies — democracies — are taking on hard problems and delivering sound solutions. The EU and U.S. will continue to be the closest of friends and partners.”

“These arrangements will … restrict access to our markets for dirty steel from countries like China and counter countries that dump steel on our markets,” Biden added.

In a similar vein, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the plan was to focus on "how to restrict market access for nonparticipants that do not meet ... the conditions for market orientation, or that do not meet standards for low carbon intensity." Beijing knows full well who he's talking about.

Bitter pill
There's much in the deal, however, that leaves a bitter taste in European mouths.

The EU had originally hoped that Biden would simply unwind the Trump-era tariffs and pull back from Trump's legal basis for action against Europe: Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Citing Section 232 identifies Europe as a threat to America's national security.


Biden, however, has found himself hamstrung by his own need to keep core steelmaking constituencies on side, and his deal with Europe is not the complete row-back that the Europeans had wanted.

The deal is that — in return for the removal of tariffs — the EU will be able to export an annual quota of 4.4 million tons that are not subject to national security duties. Some 1.1 million tons of this total stems from a clause that will only be valid for the next two years. Exports above the 4.4 million tons will be subject to the existing 25 percent levy from the Trump era.

In practical terms, this is an immediate relief to the European steel industry. In the years before the trade war and the coronavirus pandemic, EU exports generally undershot this level. Data from Eurofer, the European steel lobby, showed that EU exports to the U.S. hit a high of 4.1 million tons in 2014. (Of course, the Europeans will end up paying high tariffs again if EU exports surge past the quota limit in the post-pandemic recovery.)

The European Commission is bitter about having to accept any form of quota, which it regards as illegal because it is still based on the hated Section 232.

"For us this [the deal] does not constitute the end destination," Dombrovskis said on Sunday. "The destination, indeed, should be complete removal of the 232 tariffs," he added.

This view was echoed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which said in a statement that Washington should drop the "unfounded charge that metal imports from the U.K., Japan, Korea, and other close allies represent a threat to our national security."

Lipstick on the pig
At heart, the EU objection is legal as the two sides are at odds over the steel arrangement's compatibility with World Trade Organization rules. The U.S. failed to get the EU to fully withdraw its case against the legality of the tariffs, but Brussels agreed to "suspend" the case. The EU also issued a separate statement to reinforce its point that the U.S. measures are incompatible with global rules.

One EU official noted that a Commission representative had last week described the impending deal to diplomats as a "pig requiring all the lipstick in the world." Another Western diplomat struck a more pragmatic note, though, saying: “It’s a pig but it’s better than a continued distracting fight. On 232, the EU agreed to quotas which they hate but … they negotiated a big quota that also allows for growth."

Looking ahead, however, the two-year period for at least part of the deal adds uncertainty. New negotiations will have to take place close to the next U.S. presidential election, and the European Commission's change of leadership. Both events will take place in 2024.

Barbara Moens contributed reporting.

EU and US look to gang up on China after trade war truce

Brussels holds its nose to strike a ceasefire with Washington that it thinks is illegal.
Germany has export surplus to China. France has a balanced trade with China. How could EU weaponize its trade with China? US can do it because it has huge trade deficit to China.

Let alone EU companies make huge profit from direct investment in China.
 
Weakened U.S. mafia fails its economic supression campaign on the European front and begs for a ceasefire.
U.S. shills spin it into a victory and distracting rant about China. 🙄
 
Truce between US and Europe is good for the Western world. But EU will not walk away from trade with China at the behest of US.

EU wants to decouple trade and political tensions with China and not let one affect the other. This idea is alien to countries like China and India. EU's trade relationship with China will ultimately come down to how China handles the European paradigm for relationship.
 
Trust me it will break down again soon, it always does. The EU sees the US as rival.
 
kankan326 said:
Germany has export surplus to China
Click to expand...
Their pillar industry is extremely lucrative luxury car, and also extremely reliant on China market. Take Mercedes-Benz for example, largest markets were China, followed by Germany, USA, Great Britain and South Korea. China accounting for 36% of their volume is not just by far the largest single-country market, but given exceptionally higher prices I believe revenue or profit could even contributes way over 50%. Similar situation applies to Maybach, Porsche, BMW. Knowing German luxury car (together with ordinary car) industry is the perhaps the single most important source of surplus for entire EU, I wonder is EU seriously going to declare a trade war on China?
 
Shotgunner51 said:
Their pillar industry is extremely lucrative luxury car, and also extremely reliant on China market. Take Mercedes-Benz for example, largest markets were China, followed by Germany, USA, Great Britain and South Korea. China accounting for 36% of their volume is not just by far the largest single-country market, but given exceptionally higher prices I believe revenue or profit could even contributes way over 50%. Similar situation applies to Maybach, Porsche, BMW. Knowing German luxury car (together with ordinary car) industry is the perhaps the single most important source of surplus for entire EU, I wonder is EU seriously going to declare a trade war on China?
Click to expand...
A ban on import and sales of foreign branded internal combustion passenger vehicles (since they want green, they're gonna get it) would be quite damaging for their automotive industry.

They'd have to either give up the entire Chinese market or compete in hybrids and EV where they are weaker than Chinese and Japanese brands.
 
waz said:
Trust me it will break down again soon, it always does. The EU sees the US as rival.
Click to expand...
Bro that's true from general public's perspective, however in industries that they are both weak then ganging up on China is very possible. That's why they start with steel, an industry China exports far more than EU and US.

Untitled.jpg


But they shouldn't forget China steel production as well as consumption are bigger than rest-of-the-world combined, exports to EU is only a very small part of the business so EU can't hurt China. If China retaliates and even escalates the war to luxury car business, EU would know its real place.

Untitled1.jpg
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
A ban on import and sales of foreign branded internal combustion passenger vehicles (since they want green, they're gonna get it) would be quite damaging for their automotive industry.
Click to expand...
Exactly. It's not oil, not gas, not hi-tech like 7nm semi-conductors or advanced industrial robots, it's these ultra-lucrative luxury consumer cars (and in France's case $5000 hand-bags or perfumes) EU sold to China in exchange for gigantic amount of surpluses, and they want to start a trade war? At least US has some hi-tech industries as bargaining power, but EU? I say bring it on.
 
Battlion25 said:
EU and US look to gang up on China after trade war truce
Brussels holds its nose to strike a ceasefire with Washington that it thinks is illegal.

BY STUART LAU AND DAVID M. HERSZENHORN
October 31, 2021 3:40 pm




ROME — Europe isn't thrilled about the terms of Saturday's trade truce with the U.S. but EU officials finally conceded it was worth accepting Washington's conditions in order to shift focus to the common enemy: China.

The ceasefire is intended to end the bitter trade war that former U.S. President Donald Trump ignited in 2018 by slapping high tariffs on EU steel and aluminum on the grounds that they were a threat to America's national security. While Saturday's deal removes those tariffs, Brussels is still angry that the legal basis for Trump's duties — the supposed European security threat to America — still remains in place and is being used to place limits on EU metal exports.

The clash over metals has been one of the darkest clouds looming over transatlantic relations in recent years and one of the chief reasons to end it was an increasing desire among European and American officials to cooperate on combating what they see as massive overcapacity in Chinese steel mills, fuelled by government largesse.


Saturday's deal will set up a "global arrangement on sustainable steel and aluminium" that includes "like-minded" nations. That's diplomatic code for maneuvering against Beijing's overcapacity. Brussels and Washington also pledged to collaborate on producing steel in a more environmentally friendly way.

U.S. President Joe Biden stressed the steel truce fit with his vision of a global front against Beijing. He styled the deal as part of moves to "prove to the world that democracies — democracies — are taking on hard problems and delivering sound solutions. The EU and U.S. will continue to be the closest of friends and partners.”

“These arrangements will … restrict access to our markets for dirty steel from countries like China and counter countries that dump steel on our markets,” Biden added.

In a similar vein, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the plan was to focus on "how to restrict market access for nonparticipants that do not meet ... the conditions for market orientation, or that do not meet standards for low carbon intensity." Beijing knows full well who he's talking about.

Bitter pill
There's much in the deal, however, that leaves a bitter taste in European mouths.

The EU had originally hoped that Biden would simply unwind the Trump-era tariffs and pull back from Trump's legal basis for action against Europe: Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Citing Section 232 identifies Europe as a threat to America's national security.


Biden, however, has found himself hamstrung by his own need to keep core steelmaking constituencies on side, and his deal with Europe is not the complete row-back that the Europeans had wanted.

The deal is that — in return for the removal of tariffs — the EU will be able to export an annual quota of 4.4 million tons that are not subject to national security duties. Some 1.1 million tons of this total stems from a clause that will only be valid for the next two years. Exports above the 4.4 million tons will be subject to the existing 25 percent levy from the Trump era.

In practical terms, this is an immediate relief to the European steel industry. In the years before the trade war and the coronavirus pandemic, EU exports generally undershot this level. Data from Eurofer, the European steel lobby, showed that EU exports to the U.S. hit a high of 4.1 million tons in 2014. (Of course, the Europeans will end up paying high tariffs again if EU exports surge past the quota limit in the post-pandemic recovery.)

The European Commission is bitter about having to accept any form of quota, which it regards as illegal because it is still based on the hated Section 232.

"For us this [the deal] does not constitute the end destination," Dombrovskis said on Sunday. "The destination, indeed, should be complete removal of the 232 tariffs," he added.

This view was echoed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which said in a statement that Washington should drop the "unfounded charge that metal imports from the U.K., Japan, Korea, and other close allies represent a threat to our national security."

Lipstick on the pig
At heart, the EU objection is legal as the two sides are at odds over the steel arrangement's compatibility with World Trade Organization rules. The U.S. failed to get the EU to fully withdraw its case against the legality of the tariffs, but Brussels agreed to "suspend" the case. The EU also issued a separate statement to reinforce its point that the U.S. measures are incompatible with global rules.

One EU official noted that a Commission representative had last week described the impending deal to diplomats as a "pig requiring all the lipstick in the world." Another Western diplomat struck a more pragmatic note, though, saying: “It’s a pig but it’s better than a continued distracting fight. On 232, the EU agreed to quotas which they hate but … they negotiated a big quota that also allows for growth."

Looking ahead, however, the two-year period for at least part of the deal adds uncertainty. New negotiations will have to take place close to the next U.S. presidential election, and the European Commission's change of leadership. Both events will take place in 2024.

Barbara Moens contributed reporting.

EU and US look to gang up on China after trade war truce

Brussels holds its nose to strike a ceasefire with Washington that it thinks is illegal.
uh oh, the disease of whiteanglosasonimperialisticitis retardation is showing its symptoms again. I think China should give them an emergency of dosage of no computer chips along with a booster shot of no oil and gas from Russia; that'll fix the symptoms.

don't worry u.s. & e.u. psychological problem will be taken care of. ;)
 
