EU and US look to gang up on China after trade war truce

Their pillar industry is extremely lucrative luxury car, and also extremely reliant on China market. Take Mercedes-Benz for example, largest markets were China, followed by Germany, USA, Great Britain and South Korea. China accounting for 36% of their volume is not just by far the largest single-country market, but given exceptionally higher prices I believe revenue or profit could even contributes way over 50%. Similar situation applies to Maybach, Porsche, BMW. Knowing German luxury car (together with ordinary car) industry is the perhaps the single most important source of surplus for entire EU, I wonder is EU seriously going to declare a trade war on China?