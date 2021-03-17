EU agrees China sanctions over human rights abuses

Many thousands of Uighurs are believed to be imprisoned in 're-education centers' like this

Who is on the list?

Muslim ex-internee tells harrowing story of life in China

Why has China so far not approved the visit?

EU agrees China sanctions over human rights abuses | DW | 17.03.2021 EU ambassadors have agreed on a list of persons and entities to be sanctioned for human rights abuses, including ones committed against China's Uighur minority.