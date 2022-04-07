EU admits spending more on Russian energy than Ukrainian aid​

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has admitted that the EU has spent €35 billion on Russian energy and only €1 billion on aid for Ukraine, since the beginning of the invasion on February 24.

Energy dependency​

Costing lives​

More sanctions​

EU admits spending more on Russian energy than Ukrainian aid "Zelenskyy needs us to tell him less often that he is a hero and give him more weapons to fight," Borrell told the European Parliament.