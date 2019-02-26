What's new

Etisalat partners with Huawei to deploy 5G network in UAE

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
28,019
70
98,869
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Etisalat partners with Huawei to deploy 5G network in UAE

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/26

Etisalat and Huawei announced during the Mobile World Congress here a strategic partnership to deploy end-to-end 5G network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2019.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established four decades ago in the UAE as the country's first telecommunications service provider. It is now one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets serving 140 million subscribers in 15 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communication technology infrastructure and smart devices.

Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, Mobile Networks of Etisalat, said in a press release that "5G is considered a major enabler for the next generation of broadband service and the Internet of Things, which is growing exponentially due to the global adoption of connected devices."

"5G service availability will provide high data rates with ultra-low latency, providing unlimited access to all kinds of innovative applications and services and will drive efficiency and productivity to a wide range of business across industrial sectors of the UAE," he added.

The two companies have been collaborating for over a decade, according to the press release.

http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1140130.shtml
 
艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
5,106
0
15,401
Country
China
Location
China

Huawei and du Sign MoU on MEC Innovation

Mar 01, 2022

[Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2022] At MWC22 Barcelona, Huawei and du signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint innovation on multi-access edge computing (MEC). The two parties will research, verify, and replicate MEC-oriented applications in the Middle East, helping du provide more diversified communications services. They hope to join forces to accelerate the digital transformation in the Middle East, and set a benchmark for the development of global digital economy.

Saleem AlBlooshi (Chief Technology Officer of du) and Richard Liu (President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line) attending the signing ceremony.

Huawei and du Sign

Huawei and du Sign MoU on MEC Innovation​

5G is the cornerstone of global digital transformation, and MEC is a fundamental technology in 5G and essential for unlocking new business value. With MEC, ubiquitous connections and high computing capabilities can be delivered to individuals for their diverse services, such as VR, AR, and multimedia; and low latency and high security can be provided to enterprises by restricting data to within enterprise campuses. The sustainable development of both B2B and B2C services requires the scale-up of MEC.

As one of the fastest growing operators in the UAE, du excels in both 5G coverage and network rate, and holds a big share in the Middle East market. Over the years, du and Huawei have continuously explored and innovated in the MEC field and achieved multiple practices. For example, in February 2021, du, Huawei, and local partners leveraged 5G MEC to live broadcast the matches of the UAE's President's Cycling Cup, delivering a VR-based immerse experience to audience.

du and Huawei both believe that their collaboration will definitely bring shared success. Saleem AlBlooshi said that "Mobilizing our joint forces together with Huawei is a big step for the mobile industry. Our ambitious framework sets to deliver high-quality certifications to empower business ventures not only in tech but across industries which further grounds du as a leading intelligent service and product provider."

Richard Liu said that Huawei has conducted extensive research in MEC and has deployed MEC-related 5G applications in various industries. With this as a solid basis, Huawei will help du unlock more MEC applications, providing diversified high-quality XR and multimedia services for individual consumers, and connection and computing capabilities to enterprise customers for their differentiated requirements.

Digital transformation is in full swing. MEC, as one of the key enablers for 5G networks, will gradually penetrate into various industries, becoming an integral part of these industries and accelerating their digital transformation. Huawei will work with more industry partners to advance MEC innovation and deployment. We are committed to helping operators achieve cloud-edge synergy and accelerate customers' digital progress.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Abu Shaleh Rumi
Huawei Launches 5G in Bangladesh in Collaboration with Teletalk
Replies
2
Views
413
Bilal9
Bilal9
The SC
Biden Prods UAE to Dump Huawei, Sowing Doubts on Key F-35 Sale
Replies
12
Views
791
The SC
The SC
The SC
Saudi Arabia conducts the first trial of 5G satellite communication and launches the wifi-6e technology
Replies
0
Views
301
The SC
The SC
The SC
Ericsson and KAUST announce R&D partnership to develop 5G and 6G technologies in Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
203
The SC
The SC
B
China has 757 million 5G users in January, the world’s largest
Replies
0
Views
107
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom