Etihad makes history with passenger flight from UAE to Israel

Israel, UAE agree on visa-free travel for nationals: Netanyahu Earlier today, a United Arab Emirates delegation is on their first official visit to Israel on Tuesday.

one could wonder why Etihad had to flew to israel and not their flag carrier Emirates. maybe israel is still not that important .The UAE and Israel has agreed for visa-free travel for their nationals, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.The first official UAE delegation landed in Israel at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on Tuesday."We are making history today..This is the first official visit from the UAE. Tday, we sign four agreements that will change matters in terms of economy, science, technology and aviation," said the PM.In a press conference organised at Ben Gurion airport, Netanyahu said with the visa exemption, citizens from both countries can travel across the border.