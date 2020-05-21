What's new

Etihad makes history with passenger flight from UAE to Israel

Etihad Airways Flight 9607 made history when it landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Monday morning.

The flight – operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner – was touted as first-ever commercial passenger flight to fly between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and it appears that more could soon be on the way.

Monday’s flight comes after previous flights between the nations that were more ceremonial in nature. In May, Etihad completed the first-ever known flight from the UAE to Israel on an Airbus A330-200 that brought a load of cargo destined for the Palestinian Authority. In August, a Boeing 737-900ER of Israeli carrier El Al flew from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Abu Dhabi with a delegation that included Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and advisor.


thepointsguy.com

Etihad makes history with passenger flight from UAE to Israel

Etihad Airways Flight 9607 made history when it landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Monday morning. The flight – operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner – was touted as first-ever commercial passenger flight to fly between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and...
thepointsguy.com thepointsguy.com
 
just few months ago i posted a video made by a UAE actor who make racial remarks on non arabs.

Palestinians also propagated their cause as ''arab cause'' not muslim cause. Another reason why palestine would not gain non arab muslim support on their adversity, they are on their own from now.

regards
 
one could wonder why Etihad had to flew to israel and not their flag carrier Emirates. maybe israel is still not that important .
Israel, UAE agree on visa-free travel for nationals: Netanyahu


1603217155038.png



The UAE and Israel has agreed for visa-free travel for their nationals, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

The first official UAE delegation landed in Israel at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

"We are making history today..This is the first official visit from the UAE. Tday, we sign four agreements that will change matters in terms of economy, science, technology and aviation," said the PM.

In a press conference organised at Ben Gurion airport, Netanyahu said with the visa exemption, citizens from both countries can travel across the border.



www.khaleejtimes.com

Israel, UAE agree on visa-free travel for nationals: Netanyahu

Earlier today, a United Arab Emirates delegation is on their first official visit to Israel on Tuesday.
www.khaleejtimes.com
 
it's not propaganda against UAE and their people . i don't have anything against their relations with israel. like i said i was in dubai back in 2009 and even back then you could spot israeli people there , where did you see me protesting UAE-israeli relations . though we might wait and hear from the UAE tourists to israel , if any at all.
12112.jpg


haha
1603218078660.png


long live israel-UAE brothership
Agreement signed to operate Israel pipeine for UAE oil


en.globes.co.il

Agreement signed to operate Israel pipeine for UAE oil

en.globes.co.il en.globes.co.il


1603218892091.png
 
Last edited:
UAE doesn’t even give visa free travel to fellow Muslim countries, but flips over backwards for Israel — and at such speed. Incredible.
 
their too eager to give away their Oil to isreal haha oil for pizza (p***y)
Israel And UAE Agree on 28 Direct Flights Per Week to Start Soon



Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed on a deal to allow for 28 direct weekly passenger flights connecting Tel Aviv with Abu Dhabi and Dubai, according to a statement from Israel’s Transportation Ministry.



The flights will begin “within weeks” and came after significant commercial interest from airliners on both sides in the routes, the statement said. Both countries are in the process of developing economic and diplomatic agreements following the decision to normalize relations earlier this year.



www.bloomberg.com

Israel And UAE Agree on 28 Direct Flights Per Week to Start Soon

www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Attachments

GCC citizens (except Qatar) dont require visa to visit UAE. Citizens from some other Muslim countries like Malaysia get visa on arrival.
 
GCC are fellow Arab countries , he talked about fellow muslims countries .. Are people from Egypt for instance allowed visa-free travel ?
 
Back in the sanction years of 90’s, reports of “scientific” exchanges between Pakistani engineers and unnamed countries happening in UAE were common.
Some of these were from israel as well.

Things are to get much worse for muslims of the third world before they are to get better.A relationship with Israel isn’t the problem, it is abandoning of just causes.
 
" UAE doesn’t even give visa free travel to fellow Muslim countries, but flips over backwards for Israel — and at such speed. Incredible. "

My apologies for not understanding someone stating GCC countries are "Arab" but not "Muslim".
 
