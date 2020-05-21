Etihad makes history with passenger flight from UAE to Israel

unrequitted_love_suzy
Etihad Airways Flight 9607 made history when it landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Monday morning.
The flight – operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner – was touted as first-ever commercial passenger flight to fly between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and it appears that more could soon be on the way.
Monday’s flight comes after previous flights between the nations that were more ceremonial in nature. In May, Etihad completed the first-ever known flight from the UAE to Israel on an Airbus A330-200 that brought a load of cargo destined for the Palestinian Authority. In August, a Boeing 737-900ER of Israeli carrier El Al flew from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Abu Dhabi with a delegation that included Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and advisor.
