Ethos(Netflix): Brave Take On The Tumultuous Nature Of Turkish Society

This is by far the most realistic portrayal of Turkish society. And the many dilemmas it faces. It accurately portrays something I have been very outspoken about on this forum.I.e the peculiar dichotomy that exists between the the ultra secular and ultra nationalist left in Turkey. And the much more conservative, practicing muslim right. Even though the muslim right of Turkey is much much more moderate than any other muslim country. They still (especially hijab wearing women face discrimination and stereotypes) face discrimination from the left.In this movie one of the characters makes a very interesting point that when the left comes into power they crack down hard on the right. And same is done by the other party.It points out how the doctor talks crap about hijab wearing women. But then her colleagues sister turns out to be a Turbanli kadin as well. Lol. Her colleagues sister also drives home the point that women in hijab can be rich and strong. Although she is still portrayed as somewhat of a jahil or ignorant.The hoja's daughter taking off hijab signifies youth trend in Turkey or it could also portray how everyone is different and will make different choices.The doctor struggling to find a partner or date also shows how she is consumed with her own self and her strong views in my opinion and the same episode shows how those views were put in her head by her parents.I feel in the Turkish left. The hardcore people left over are very old these days. Those who still cherish the military interventions to benefit the the left.Finally the only meaningful and productive way forward for Turkish society in my opinion would be that both sides need to accept the other and make compromises to progress further.We cannot bring the Ottomans back. That's for certain.In the end I am an outsider looking in. My knowledge is limited to documentaries, articles, movies, tv shows, visits to Turkey cities and countryside and talking to people who speak English which most of the time were the Ultranationalist left. And talking to any Ultranationalist anywhere can get ugly quick lol.Edit: The 80s ethereal music is definitely a bonus. Even if you're not concerned with the dynamics of Turkey. Definitely need to rewatch this.