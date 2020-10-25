What's new

Ethopia blocking Egypt and Sudan's Water

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
31,878
63
32,990
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Ethopia blocking Egypt and Sudan's Water?
Very quiet boards about this aspect ?

97% of water Egypt/Sudan's river originates from river branch coming out from Ethopia
Recently Ethopia , unilaterally started to collect water while not being under an agreement with Egypt or Sudan



Egypt I believe was very tough against Turkey what they were doing in their own sectors , How will Egypt react to this actual real threat

Egt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top