Ethopia blocking Egypt and Sudan's Water?
Very quiet boards about this aspect ?
97% of water Egypt/Sudan's river originates from river branch coming out from Ethopia
Recently Ethopia , unilaterally started to collect water while not being under an agreement with Egypt or Sudan
Egypt I believe was very tough against Turkey what they were doing in their own sectors , How will Egypt react to this actual real threat
