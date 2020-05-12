What's new

Ethnic Tibetan soldiers and officers in Chinese PLA

Ethnic Tibetan soldiers and officers in Chinese PLA
老兵专列 再见了，五名藏族战士！ 5 ethnic Tibetan PLA soldiers


Ethnic Tibetan soldier in PLA

6ffd0b0c221a4e2884ee07cd9e059af4.jpeg


Ethnic Tibetan PLA soldier 当曾尼玛 training


Xi jingping shakes hands with Tibetan PLA officer 杨初格西



Ethnic Tibetan PLA soldiers with local Tibetans

dae98553513345eca49bc0a77d6705c0.jpeg
564850adebff483f9c6d2bfa9db75cce.jpeg



5 Female Tibetan PLA soldiers and officers

15163e5680a849f88529e858d89a933b.jpeg


Ethnic Tibetan PLA new recruits



Tibetan PLA Capitan 尼都塔生
309c236f8da41ea27ab93f.jpg

309c236f8da41ea27b6841.jpg

Tibetan soldier 索朗加措
调整大小 201909041503157490.JPG


Tibetan girl serving in PLA Navy
5081ac5fed3041cfbe958384e758a9a7.jpeg


Tibetan officer representing PLA in the Chinese people's congress

 
