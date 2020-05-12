beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 32,092
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Ethnic Tibetan soldiers and officers in Chinese PLA
老兵专列 再见了，五名藏族战士！ 5 ethnic Tibetan PLA soldiers
Ethnic Tibetan soldier in PLA
Ethnic Tibetan PLA soldier 当曾尼玛 training
Xi jingping shakes hands with Tibetan PLA officer 杨初格西
Ethnic Tibetan PLA soldiers with local Tibetans
5 Female Tibetan PLA soldiers and officers
Ethnic Tibetan PLA new recruits
Quote
老兵专列 再见了，五名藏族战士！ 5 ethnic Tibetan PLA soldiers
Ethnic Tibetan soldier in PLA
Ethnic Tibetan PLA soldier 当曾尼玛 training
Xi jingping shakes hands with Tibetan PLA officer 杨初格西
Ethnic Tibetan PLA soldiers with local Tibetans
5 Female Tibetan PLA soldiers and officers
Ethnic Tibetan PLA new recruits
Quote