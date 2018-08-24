/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

Ethnic Russians are the smartest people on the planet.

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 24, 2018 at 10:03 PM.

  1. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:03 PM #1
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,765
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,312 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Which country with only 140 million people can build a 5th generation fighter jet? Only Russia can. And that's with only 110 million ethnic Russians. China can but they got 1.4 billion people. America can but they got 300 million people (250 million in the 1990s when they built F-22, but still), and that's only after importing components from Britain. France has 70 million people and they can't. Germany has 80 million people and they can't. Britain has 70 million people and they can't.

    Also, 115 million ethnic Russians make the best MBT and IFV in the world. No other country can do that.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sukhoi_Su-57

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T-14_Armata

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T-15_Armata

    BAE Systems delivers F-22 digital electronic warfare system to Lockheed Martin

    https://www.militaryaerospace.com/a...tronic-warfare-system-to-lockheed-martin.html

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Census_(2010)
     
    Last edited: Aug 24, 2018 at 10:27 PM
  2. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:04 PM #2
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,765
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,312 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
  3. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:10 PM #3
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    10,061
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +155 / 26,301 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Bollocks !
     
  4. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:14 PM #4
    VILAYATI

    VILAYATI FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    76
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 15 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    no doubt they are smartest one .
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:22 PM #5
    Great Brahmin

    Great Brahmin FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    88
    Joined:
    Jul 27, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 29 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    It's all about Ar1an Genes.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:45 PM #6
    500

    500 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,711
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2010
    Ratings:
    +44 / 17,258 / -4
    Country:
    Israel
    Location:
    Israel
    0.14 bln Russians - 1 5 gen fighter, 0 DSI fighters, 1 Armata tank
    0.32 bln Americans - 2 5 gen fighters, 1 DSI fighter, 0 Armata tanks
    1.4 bln Chinese - 2 5 gen fighters, 4 DSI fighters, 0 Armata tanks
    0.07 mln French - 0 5 gen fighters, 0 DSI fighters, 0 Armata tanks

    Russian SBIQ (superboy IQ): 2/0.14 =14.28
    American SBIQ: 3/0.32=9.37
    Chinese SBIQ: 6/1.4=4.28
    French SBIQ: 0/0.07= 0
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 1, Guests: 1)
  1. 500