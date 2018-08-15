What's new

Ethnic Mongols protest against early Mandarin education in Chinese Inner Mongolia

Ethnic Mongols protest against early Mandarin education in Chinese Inner Mongolia

We love our country and support our communist party, our country is a big family where people from different ethnic groups live peacefully and harmoniously together. We ethnic Mongols abide by all the rules and laws made by our government and our party, but we have just one request, the only one request, that we don't want our children to be taught in Mandarin from their first year in the primary school when they haven't even mastered their mother tongue Mongolian, expressed by the organiser of the protest.

 
PeacefulWar said:
So our emperor want to create another hot zone?
Like we don't have enough.
Click to expand...
What foreigners don't know is small protests and demonstration happen in thousands each year everywhere in China, I saw several in Beijing each year, they can hardly be called "hot zones", just a fact of life.
 
How China Stays Stable Despite 500 Protests Every Day

China saw 180,000 protests, riots, and mass demonstrations in 2010 alone -- on average about 500 every day -- a number that has likely since increased.
 
They can migrate to Mongolia. Where they don't have to speak mandarin in their whole lives.
 
