Ethnic Mongols protest against early Mandarin education in Chinese Inner Mongolia

We love our country and support our communist party, our country is a big family where people from different ethnic groups live peacefully and harmoniously together. We ethnic Mongols abide by all the rules and laws made by our government and our party, but we have just one request, the only one request, that we don't want our children to be taught in Mandarin from their first year in the primary school when they haven't even mastered their mother tongue Mongolian, expressed by the organiser of the protest.