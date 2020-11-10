beijingwalker
Ethnic Mongol girl tries an under the sea restaurant in South China's tropical island province Hainan, $275 per person for lunch.
20 USD is also the price offered for all you can eat (fancy) restaurant in Jakarta. But one portion of regular meal is already enough for me.$275 for lunch?
Too expensive
But they have no class. Or low class.$275 for lunch?
Too expensive
Wow looks good20 USD is also the price offered for all you can eat (fancy) restaurant in Jakarta. But one portion of regular meal is already enough for me.
In Jakarta
1 USD equals to this meals
Mie Bakso
or Mie Pangsit
Less than 2 USD (1.5 USD) for Padang Food restaurant (there is 1 leg/or 1 breast chicken there). Water will be free if you eat it in the restaurant.
