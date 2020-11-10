What's new

Ethnic Mongol girl tries an under the sea restaurant in South China's tropical island province Hainan, $275 per person for lunch.

$275 for lunch?
Too expensive
Try Viet foods under the south china sea floors for $20 all you can eat.
 
20 USD is also the price offered for all you can eat (fancy) restaurant in Jakarta. But one portion of regular meal is already enough for me.

In Jakarta

1 USD equals to this meals

Mie Bakso

1605013313700.png


or Mie Pangsit

1605013368811.png


Less than 2 USD (1.5 USD) for Padang Food restaurant (there is 1 leg/or 1 breast chicken there). Water will be free if you eat it in the restaurant.

1605013511456.png

:smitten::smitten::smitten:
 
Wow looks good
I am hungry now.
 
