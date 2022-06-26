Ethiopia showcased officially the Bayraktar TB-2

There is a famine in Ethiopia right now with millions of people in danger of dying but it seems that the Ethiopian government has been on a heavy shopping spree and courting half of the world for weapons to buy.
Terrible crimes are occurring in Ethiopia right now by the government and rebels.
It is amazing that this does not receive a bigger coverage in the Western-controlled media.
Good we saved another country from terrorist supported by Arab dictator regime to put a puppet and control the country. Thanks to TB2 like in Libya wher the enemy was almost taking the city, the brave Etihopian people saved ther country.
