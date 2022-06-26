What's new

Ethiopia showcased officially the Bayraktar TB-2

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
5,667
26
14,367
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
FWLbk-MWYAYiBCL

FWLbk-KXEAAmnTH


And an Ethiopian Wing Loong I
FWLbk-MXEAEjZlG
 
K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
201
0
184
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
There is a famine in Ethiopia right now with millions of people in danger of dying but it seems that the Ethiopian government has been on a heavy shopping spree and courting half of the world for weapons to buy.

Terrible crimes are occurring in Ethiopia right now by the government and rebels.
It is amazing that this does not receive a bigger coverage in the Western-controlled media.
 
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,712
-3
7,676
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
Good we saved another country from terrorist supported by Arab dictator regime to put a puppet and control the country. Thanks to TB2 like in Libya wher the enemy was almost taking the city, the brave Etihopian people saved ther country.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Battlion25
US envoy to visit UAE, Turkey, Egypt to discuss Ethiopia conflict -State Dept
Replies
6
Views
450
Battlion25
Battlion25
Ziri
Algeria offers mediation of Ethiopia Renaissance Dam dispute
Replies
0
Views
252
Ziri
Ziri
SilentEagle
Serbia considers buying Bayraktar TB-2's
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
Hydration
Hydration
dBSPL
The Iraqi authorities have approved the purchase of Bayraktar TB2 UAVs totalling $100 million from Turkey.
Replies
0
Views
555
dBSPL
dBSPL
Song Hong
More than 7,000 'Ethiopian' soldiers captured by the Tigray Defence Force
Replies
0
Views
223
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom