Ethiopia sends army into Tigray region, heavy fighting reported

Nov 4, 2020


ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Heavy fighting flared in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, after the prime minister launched military operations in response to what he said was an attack on federal troops.

Tensions have been escalating since September, when Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government, which called the vote "illegal". In recent days, both sides accused each other of plotting a military conflict.

Early on Wednesday, the local ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tried to steal artillery and other equipment from federal forces stationed there, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said.


https://uk.mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUKKBN27K0GX
 
