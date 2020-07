Spine-chilling.





To me, that gives the vibe of a great war and subsequent decline. Although numerous factors might lead to that (environmental and human transgressions).



The world is bordering the End Times. Even Western scientists are realizing as much; some are drawing plans to colonize Mars as we speak.



Discussion is valid for this topic.



Things are in motion.



Although, if a member wish to talk positively about current developments in Ethopia; feel free to. No restrictions.

