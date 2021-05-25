What's new

Ethiopia fails the process of the second filling of the Renaissance Dam

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, pictured in a satellite image last July by Maxar Technologies


Ethiopia announced the completion of the second filling of the Renaissance Dam, and according to information, Ethiopia stopped at a height of 574 meters, which means that the total storage reached 7 billion cubic meters, after it was aiming to reach an estimated height of 595 meters to store 18.5 billion, which specialists describe as a failure to fill The second.

That is, out of the 18 and a half billion cubic meters that were planned to reach this year, only 7 billion were filled in the two stages, and the water returned to cross from the top of the middle passage, and electricity would not be generated.

The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said Monday that the second filling phase of the Renaissance Dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile will be completed within minutes.

The $4 billion dam has raised fears of water shortages and thus damage to the water security of Egypt and Sudan, which also depend on the Nile.


https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/07/19/إثيوبيا-تفشل-في-عملية-الملء-الثاني-لسد/


“The second filling of the Renaissance dam has been completed and the water is overflowing,” Seleshi Bekele, Ethiopia’s minister for water, irrigation and energy said on Monday.

“It means we have now the needed volume of the water to run the two turbines,” he said in a tweet.

pic.twitter.com/MGPeEyC1UF
 
