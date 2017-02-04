Ethiopia development model : Big lessons for Pakistan

I was watching a small travel video and this episode was focused on the development of Ethiopia and how they reduced EXTREME poverty. It is a good watch and there are lessons for Pakistan. Feel free to forward through the boring parts 7:00 onwards is good.
highlghts... (please note these are measures against extreme poverty in rural communities)
- small biogas tanks for local farmers (no more firewood for this family)
- solar panels to run lights (no need for kerosene lamps, or sitting in the dark at night)
- farm animals to sell/eat (chickens example by Bill Gates)
- wells built in villages to reduce walks for water
- community built the well, manage it and pay for mangement of it
- country divided into 18000 districts with a farmer training centre in each district. Farmers are trained on modern farming techniques. Watch from 12:00 to 13:40
- free basic healthcare in rural areas (i believe PTI is working on this and an anti malnutrition programme)
- quality free education, covering cost of uniforms and materials
- poor kids study upto 8th grade and then go to a vocational training college - amazing idea!
- focus on climate change (planting trees, terracing)
- water management (micro reservoirs)
- training thier massive workforce in skills to attract export industires.
- use of tech to overcome third world problems
