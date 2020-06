Ethiopia delegate to the Security Council meeting: Egypt overlooks the sea and can desalinate sea water!



On Monday evening, Ethiopian delegate to the United Nations, Ambassador Taye Assaki Selassi, confirmed his refusal to refer the file of the Renaissance Dam crisis to the UN Security Council, indicating that it is looking for using its resources in a reasonable way after being deprived of it.

Ethiopian delegate to the United Nations, during his speech before the Security Council session on the Renaissance Dam, believes that the African Union is making great efforts in that issue, saying: "The African Union has the will and experience in seeking an agreement on the Renaissance Dam."



He called on the Security Council to let the issue take its course in the African Union.

He said: "We do not believe that the issue of the Renaissance Dam has a legal place in the Security Council today. The issue of the Renaissance Dam was submitted to the Security Council in an unfair manner."



He pointed out that Ethiopia will not cause harm to Egypt or Sudan, adding, "We have a national duty to protect our people and achieve prosperity for it."



He stressed that any future conflict on water rights between the three countries should be referred to the presidents of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.



The delegate of Ethiopia stated that Egypt has taken unilateral steps, adding that his country believes that it is dividing the waters of the Nile in a fair manner, especially after the Ethiopian people suffered from poverty, as it is an Ethiopian right to develop the country.



“The Nile River is an important source of life for Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, and it is also a source of economic growth for all the Nile Basin countries,” said the delegate of Ethiopia.He added that there was an agreement in 1995 on the safety of water passage, pointing out that Egypt had taken an individual decision to implement the Toshka project, which consumes a lot of water.He continued: "We filed a complaint in 1995 in protest against this project and therefore there were previous unilateral steps by Egypt," stressing that Africa suffers from water scarcity, but this does not negate Ethiopia's right to benefit from water.He pointed out that his country seeks to build the Renaissance Dam for Development, adding, "There were many opportunities to talk about how to benefit and participate in the waters of the Nile River, and there should be fair discussions between the three parties."For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, affirmed that the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam threatens the welfare and existence of millions of Egyptians and Sudanese, pointing out that no threat to Egypt's water security is allowed.The Egyptian Foreign Minister said during his speech: "Failure to reach an agreement on the Renaissance Dam would increase disputes in the region.""The move must be taken firmly to end unilateral moves on the Renaissance Dam. We want to reach a fair agreement," he added.Shukri said: "The Renaissance Dam is a giant program that Ethiopia has built on the Nile that could endanger security and food for another country.""While we realize the importance of the project for the development of Ethiopia, we support this, but it is important that they realize that this dam threatens the presence of millions of Egyptians and Sudanese," he said.