Ethiopia blasts Trump remark that Egypt will 'blow up' dam

Egypt is sorrounded by trouble makers Nations with north of it the mighty Israeli land. There is yet another war conflict in the making for Egypt versus Ethiopia. Another birth of conflict first Libya on west and now from South all we need is see Israel spark another conflict from north?
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia on Saturday denounced “belligerent threats” over the huge dam it has nearly completed on the Blue Nile River, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said downstream Egypt will “blow up” the project it has called an existential threat.

Ethiopia’s foreign minister summoned the U.S. ambassador to seek clarification, saying “the incitement of war between Ethiopia and Egypt from a sitting U.S. president neither reflects the longstanding partnership and strategic alliance between Ethiopia and the United States nor is acceptable in international law governing interstate relations,” a statement said.

Without naming Trump or the U.S., Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office issued a separate critical statement amid an outcry in Ethiopia over Trump’s latest threat over the dam. The $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a source of national pride, aimed at pulling millions of people from poverty.

“The man doesn’t have a clue on what he is talking about,” Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn tweeted, calling Trump’s remark reckless and irresponsible.
Ethiopia blasts Trump remark that Egypt will 'blow up' dam

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia on Saturday denounced "belligerent threats" over the huge dam it has nearly completed on the Blue Nile River, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said downstream Egypt will "blow up" the project it has called an existential threat.
the US badly wants Egypt to attack Ethiopia.

2 birds with 1 stone. as it weakens both China friendly Ethiopia, and potential future Israeli enemy Egypt.

it would be really dumb for Egypt to start a war over this given the fact that it would probably be cheaper to just build a few desaliantion plants.
 
Even though Egypt rulers are pro USA, it still doesn't want Egypt to be a powerful nation.
Usa is mastermind at weakening other nations.
 
