What's new

Eternals Writers Defend Controversial Hiroshima Bombing Scene

GeraltofRivia

GeraltofRivia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2016
662
5
1,518
Country
China
Location
Australia
Ryan & Kaz Firpo defend the film's controversial Hiroshima bombing scene in which Brian Tyree Henry's Eternal Phastos blames himself for the tragedy.

BY ADAM BENTZ
PUBLISHED NOV 13, 2021

Eternals writers Ryan and Kaz Firpo defend the film's controversial Hiroshima bombing scene. The latest MCU movie's script is originally from the minds of the Firpo cousins, who then passed it off to Patrick Burleigh (Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway). The film's Academy Award-winning director, Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), also had a say in crafting the screenplay. Eternals introduces the titular superhero team to the MCU portrayed by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

These ten Eternals - Sersi, Ikaris, Kingo, Sprite, Phastos, Makkari, Druig, Gilgamesh, Ajak, and Thena - originally arrive on Earth in 5,000 B.C., sent by their creator, the Celestial Arishem, to exterminate the invasive threat known as the Deviants. During their extended stay on Earth, the Eternals play a major role in shaping the course of humanity, especially Phastos (Henry), who is the team's weapons and technology guru, which he sometimes gives to humanity to help speed up their development. During one brief scene, Phastos is seen kneeling within the ruins of the Hiroshima bombing in 1945, blaming himself for creating the technology to allow this tragedy to happen.

Now, in an interview with Inverse, Eternals writers Ryan and Kaz Firpo are defending this scene which has garnered criticism ever since the film's premiere. Kaz began by saying that since the Eternals are immortal, they've seen all of "humanity’s greatest hits and their greatest failures," which they couldn't avoid in the film. He went on to say the scene is not meant to cheapen the tragedy, but to force audiences to reckon with it. Ryan also chimed in, saying that the scene is supposed to represent one of "humanity’s greatest failures" and a time in which humanity went past the breaking point. Read what they had to say below:

KF: This is a movie about the human experiment. If you’re immortal, you have seen humanity’s greatest hits and their greatest failures. This was always in the original draft of the movie and in every version. It’s something Chloe fought really hard to include. We are the first Disney movie I know that talks about genocide.

The bombing of Hiroshima is one of those things that, if you went to California public school, the class is divided. Half the class defends this horrific thing, and the other has to explain why it should never happen again. “Is it a good thing? Was it a bad thing? Did it save more lives because this bomb was dropped?”

As somebody who is Japanese-American and has family in Japan, this is a big part of my life and my history. You don’t want to avoid human tragedy. We want to make people think and talk about it so these things don’t happen again. It’s not cheapening tragedies. It’s about forcing audiences of all ages, races, and places to reckon with the things we’ve done.

RF: This movie was structured around the present-day storyline, but the flashbacks are about the Eternals’ evolution and dissolution as a family. We wanted to pick moments that were [humanity’s] greatest failures. We're looking for the ultimate breaking point where a group of immortal space gods would say, “Humanity has gone too far. We can't help them.” That's where we went. It was an important paradigm shift for humanity. Through the lens of the Eternals, it was a time they felt humanity had gone beyond their help or control.

Many who have been criticizing the scene take issue with the optics of Marvel's first gay Black superhero taking responsibility for the atomic bomb, a specific criticism that the Firpos didn't address. However, they did make a compelling argument for the inclusion of the scene, despite the optics of it. With Eternals now playing in theaters, audiences can go and make up their minds about its Hiroshima bombing scene for themselves.


 
GeraltofRivia

GeraltofRivia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2016
662
5
1,518
Country
China
Location
Australia
There are people who try to frame Hiroshima nuclear bombing as a human tragedy and this is another attempt in a very concealed way. What is alarming is that in this particular instance they have managed to penetrate into main stream Hollywood movie. Audience who watch Marvel movies will be influenced by this wrong narrative.

Hiroshima bombing is a Allied Forces' successful war operation that destroyed Japanese war fighting capacity. There were tons of human tragedy in Japanese occupied area but they are not sufficiently mentioned. Victims like to bury the memory but move on from it. However the truth should not be allowed to be distorted.

The fact is rhat Hiroshima is a city that held significant military facilities. The civilian in the city were supporting Japanese war operations. They ignored Allied Forces demand to surrender and chose to fight on. They could use normal bomb as someone would argue but the impact of nuclear bomb had clearly shattered Japanese collective fighting will and surrender. Had it not happen, we might see the bloodly fighting going on for another year and millions more death.
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
13,055
3
13,184
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
GeraltofRivia said:
There are people who try to frame Hiroshima nuclear bombing as a human tragedy and this is another attempt in a very concealed way. What is alarming is that in this particular instance they have managed to penetrate into main stream Hollywood movie. Audience who watch Marvel movies will be influenced by this wrong narrative.

Hiroshima bombing is a Allied Forces' successful war operation that destroyed Japanese war fighting capacity. There were tons of human tragedy in Japanese occupied area but they are not sufficiently mentioned. Victims like to bury the memory but move on from it. However the truth should not be allowed to be distorted.

The fact is rhat Hiroshima is a city that held significant military facilities. The civilian in the city were supporting Japanese war operations. They ignored Allied Forces demand to surrender and chose to fight on. They could use normal bomb as someone would argue but the impact of nuclear bomb had clearly shattered Japanese collective fighting will and surrender. Had it not happen, we might see the bloodly fighting going on for another year and millions more death.
Click to expand...
the problem , japan was in negotiation to surrender . Americans just wanted to test their new toys, if they wanted to break japan fighting will , they could drop it some where else , and they certainly didn't need to drop another on Nagasaki
 
Apollon

Apollon

BANNED
Sep 27, 2021
804
0
281
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Hiroshima and even more so Nagasaki was a extreme crime. Even Edward Teller, a leading scientist of manhatten project said so.

It was to make an example and to impress stalin. The war was basicly over anyways and even if they wanted to make a statement they could have dropped it on the bay of Tokyo to show it.
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,523
0
2,084
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
What is to learn?

We are still building and keeping nuclear weapons.

That eventually will lead to the extinction of one-third of humanity in the near future.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki are nothing compared to them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom