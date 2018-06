ET ANALYSIS: India's key contribution in Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status

Bangladesh this week formally shed the tag of Least Developed Country (LDC) after it clocked consistent

Indian private sector has also committed to invest over 13 bn usd in Bangladesh particularly in the power sector.

Today Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a record 7.28% GDP growth, second largest garments exporter, third largest outsourcing country, fourth largest rice producer, fifth largest fresh water fish producer, fifth largest supplier of legal migrants in the world, eighth largest remittance earning country, and tenth largest food grain producing country. The Hasina government’s “Digital Bangladesh” program has extended internet access and government services to the far reaches of the country



Bangladesh would now require substantial foreign investment to broaden its export base and pace of economic growth of the neighbouring country should encourage Indian investors to explore opportunities amid protectionist measures elsewhere.