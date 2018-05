Here again with this BS. There's no "colonial tax" as the taxation of one state by another is forbidden by international law. The original author of this claim of "€500 billion a year" claims few lines later it is "500 billion of African countries' money,the one who wrote that doesn't even read what he's writing.



It is true the countries that use the Franc CFA have to deposit 50% of their foreign exchange reserves at the Banque de France,but on the other hand France guarantees them (among others) ;



-The unlimited convertibility of the Franc CFA and the Comorian Franc to any foreign currency;



-The parity rate with the French currency - first the franc, then the euro - is fixed;



-Capital transfers within the currency area are free ;



The French state doesn't make any use of funds deposited at the Banque de France and as a Kako Nubukpo,a former Togo minister pointed out,nothing forbids African countries to use this money.



BTW,this has nothing to do with the thread. Mali,and the countries in the area asked France for military support against the islamist terror groups in the area,stop with the BS.

Click to expand...