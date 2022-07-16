Estonia to purchase six US-made M142 HIMARS rocket launcher systems

According to information published by the United States Department of Defense (DoD), on July 15, 2022, the U.S. State Department made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Estonia of M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and related equipment for an estimated cost of up to $500 million.
M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) vehicles with the 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, Kentucky Army National Guard participating in Saber Strike 18 execute a fire mission at Bemoko Piskie, Poland, June 14, 2018. (Picture source U.S. DoD)
The Government of Estonia has requested to purchase up to six M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) Launchers as well as up to thirty-six (36) M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Missile Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS) and Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave – Directional Doppler Ranging (FMCW-DDR) Proximity Height-of-Burst (HOB) Sensor Capability.
Estonia has also requested up to thirty-six (36) M31A2 GMLRS Unitary High Explosive (HE) Missile Pods with IMPS and FMCW-DDR Proximity HOB Sensor Capability; up to thirty-six (36) XM403 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Missile Pods with IMPS and Side Mounted Proximity Sensor (SMPS) HOB Capability; up to thirty-six (36) XM404 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) Unitary Pods with IMPS and SMPS HOB Capability; and up to eighteen (18) M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) Missile Pods.
The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a multiple rocket launcher system was developed by the American company Lockheed Martin Missiles. The rocket launcher system is mounted to a 6x6 FMTV truck chassis.
The M142 HIMARS can fire the standard MLRS round, but also the entire MLRS family of munitions, including the extended-range rocket, the reduced-range practice rocket, and all future variants. It can also fire the extended range guided rocket GMLRS, with a range of more than 70 km. It is also capable to fire the TACMS Tactical Missile with a maximum range of 300 km. It can fire all munitions in the currently planned suite of the MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) Family of Munitions (MFOM), including army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles and Guided MLRS (GMLRS) rockets.
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key allies in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.
This sale will contribute to Estonia’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Estonia intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. Estonia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
Implementation of this proposed sale may require the assignment of approximately fifteen (15) U.S. Government representatives and up to fifteen (15) contractor representatives to Estonia at any given time, during the delivery, training, integration, and testing of the HIMARS capability.
