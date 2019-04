I am writing my opinion after watching some interview and program. Yesterday night while watching Sheikh Rasheed interview he gave hint while answering one Question that "Sharif and family are laying in front of establishment with 90° angle" Nawaz Sharif is not even meeting any party leader to show that he will obey new deal with them.Sheikh Rasheed also hinted that Imran Khan will be real hurdle in it.Haqeeqat TV which is establishment mouth piece YouTube channel also in latest video talk about deal with Sharif Family.Video link below:Last even in today intro of Kamran Shahid program he was also hinting at deal.Pls share your opinion.I can only say Allah curse should come on us if anything like this happen again with us.