Establishment should end its neutrality and openly support Shehbaz govt or else Imran Khan will eat it too: Asma Shirazi warns

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Ssan @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @waz @koolio @Verve @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Musafir117 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @PakSword @Pakstallion
To guard country's borders and security not to help in political engineering...You said it yesterday. Establishment should obey and support civilian authority
Killing establishment would be a great service to Pakistan. Why is that a bad thing?Well she is right, he can potentially kill of establishment as far as politics is concerned, don't think he would though
She is so bitter.........View attachment 845002
First Najam Sethi and now Asma Shirazi is pushing this new narrative that establishment must end its neutrality, and openly support crooked Shehbaz govt. Or else Imran Khan will eat establishment too...
@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Ssan @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @waz @koolio @Verve @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Musafir117 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @PakSword @Pakstallion
View attachment 845002
First Najam Sethi and now Asma Shirazi is pushing this new narrative that establishment must end its neutrality, and openly support crooked Shehbaz govt. Or else Imran Khan will eat establishment too...
@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Ssan @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @waz @koolio @Verve @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Musafir117 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @PakSword @Pakstallion
View attachment 845002
First Najam Sethi and now Asma Shirazi is pushing this new narrative that establishment must end its neutrality, and openly support crooked Shehbaz govt. Or else Imran Khan will eat establishment too...
@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Ssan @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @waz @koolio @Verve @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Musafir117 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @PakSword @Pakstallion
She has always been pro PMLN lifafa journalistSalaam
It's been a long time since I heard her but she use to be somewhat balanced back in the day. When did she go off the rails?
"don't think he would though"Killing establishment would be a great service to Pakistan. Why is that a bad thing?