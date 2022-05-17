What's new

Establishment should end its neutrality and openly support Shehbaz govt or else Imran Khan will eat it too: Asma Shirazi warns

First Najam Sethi and now Asma Shirazi is pushing this new narrative that establishment must end its neutrality, and openly support crooked Shehbaz govt. Or else Imran Khan will eat establishment too...
:lol::lol::lol:

Wood said:
You said it yesterday. Establishment should obey and support civilian authority
To guard country's borders and security not to help in political engineering...
PDM when in opposition used to regularly bash ex PM Imran Khan because of establishment politically backing his govt. This was the main reason why establishment became "neutral" just before NCM vote against ex PM Imran Khan.
 
Norwegian said:
View attachment 845002
First Najam Sethi and now Asma Shirazi is pushing this new narrative that establishment must end its neutrality, and openly support crooked Shehbaz govt. Or else Imran Khan will eat establishment too...
:lol::lol::lol:

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Ssan @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @waz @koolio @Verve @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Musafir117 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @PakSword @Pakstallion
She is so bitter.........
Speaking of eating, Probably someone hasn't been eaten in a long time. 🤫
 
Norwegian said:
View attachment 845002
First Najam Sethi and now Asma Shirazi is pushing this new narrative that establishment must end its neutrality, and openly support crooked Shehbaz govt. Or else Imran Khan will eat establishment too...
:lol::lol::lol:

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Ssan @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @waz @koolio @Verve @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Musafir117 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @PakSword @Pakstallion
Establishment ko ab ghar jana hoga iss sy pehly k log jutay ly k pindi ajaen. Inki honihar soch ki waja sy Pakistan default krny wala hai. Jb qoam badla legi, tou agla pichla sb legi. Inko hosh krni chhaye.
 
Salaam

Norwegian said:
View attachment 845002
First Najam Sethi and now Asma Shirazi is pushing this new narrative that establishment must end its neutrality, and openly support crooked Shehbaz govt. Or else Imran Khan will eat establishment too...
:lol::lol::lol:

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Ssan @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @waz @koolio @Verve @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Musafir117 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @PakSword @Pakstallion
It's been a long time since I heard her but she use to be somewhat balanced back in the day. When did she go off the rails?
 

