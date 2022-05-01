What's new

Establishment punished former PM Imran Khan due to General Faiz Hameed issue: Parvez Ilahi

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,854
7
26,470
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
In a shocking interview yesterday, Chaudhry Parvez Ilahi of PML Q revealed in detail behind the scene details of bad relations between army chief and Imran Khan. He revealed how he tried hard to convince former PM Imran Khan not to dictate army chief about the posting / transfer of DG ISI back in October 2021. He said Imran Khan despite warnings kept delaying the notification of new DG ISI which angered establishment to the point they decided to remove him as punishment!
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
982
0
2,443
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Punishment for serving Pakistan truthfully and honestly?

Punishment for opting to buy cheaper wheat and oil from Russia to improve economy?

Punishment for helping poor, establishing food stamps, shelters for poor?

Punishment for raising voice against Islamophobia on an international forum, UN general assembly?


Punishment for raising Kashmir issue, and highlighting genocide of muslims in India?


Punishment of resisting drone attacks and saying Absolutely Not to the CIA bases in Pakistan, 400+ drone attacks which killed thousands of Pakistanis, destroyed our tribal area
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,857
1
2,948
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I can understand IK should have been careful and come to an conclusion with the establishment because appointing DG ISI is a serious matter, but removing his government and causing chaos and disunity is unacceptable. Its a big failure from those who are supposed to be protecting us from internal and external threats, we all know foreign agencies are trying to divide us and spread disunity but the establishment move caused just that.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,407
3
7,003
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
To be honest I hate all posting by minsitries. I hate why railway need a minsiter, or Chairman for NBP and PIA from ministry. It should be led by the organic leadership from within the org.

I fear if IK got 2/3 rd, then he msut not act foolishly. He must focus on 18th amendment and small provinces, and ECP reforms, etc. He msutn't mandle with Army' laws reforms etc.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
8,591
1
14,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Why are establishment so thick? IK is a once in a generation person, make the most of him. He is born for this.

He mogged Modi so many times, I have never seen a Pakistani leader command so much respect and they replace him with career criminals? You fools.

1651365606745.png


Khan was in the process of isolating India, he knew if he won Russia's favour and the yanks dumped India, it would checkmate India. But Pakistan doesn't know how to make decisions for its best interest and it self sabotaged and assumed the doggy position for a yankee pounding.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,162
5
6,714
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
In a shocking interview yesterday, Chaudhry Parvez Ilahi of PML Q revealed in detail behind the scene details of bad relations between army chief and Imran Khan. He revealed how he tried hard to convince former PM Imran Khan not to dictate army chief about the posting / transfer of DG ISI back in October 2021. He said Imran Khan despite warnings kept delaying the notification of new DG ISI which angered establishment to the point they decided to remove him as punishment!
Click to expand...

This is just an event.

If you look at the bigger picture these transfer and postings that happened were a preparation of coup.

Had Gen Faiz not being transferred, this American sponsered NRO 2 would be very difficult to pull off without securing DG ISI first.

IK knew that something was brewing hence he wanted Gen Faiz to remain for a few more weeks.

Alot of the people knew about it, the rapid meetings of US charge'd affairs Angela with Nani and showbaz, bilawal/ murad visit to US and meeting Donald Lu. New DG ISI meeting with the same US charge'd affairs ( which is rare and surprising).
 
Last edited:
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,854
7
26,470
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Menace2Society said:
Why are establishment so thick? IK is a once in a generation person, make the most of him. He is born for this.

He mogged Modi so many times, I have never seen a Pakistani leader command so much respect and they replace him with career criminals? You fools.

View attachment 839600
Click to expand...
I think establishment is not against Imran Khan to the point they would wish to see him in jail, exiled or worse killed. They still need Imran Khan in future against the imported fools we now have in govt. However they did all this to teach Imran Khan a valuable lesson about who really is in charge of Pakistan. It's not the elected PM but unelected boot and hammer mafia. They will closely watch if Imran Khan has learned his lesson before he is allowed to form his govt again in future.
09FCB640-2E69-41DB-AC15-AEDEB16078DC.jpeg
 
Big_bud

Big_bud

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2021
708
-5
1,339
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Norwegian said:
In a shocking interview yesterday, Chaudhry Parvez Ilahi of PML Q revealed in detail behind the scene details of bad relations between army chief and Imran Khan. He revealed how he tried hard to convince former PM Imran Khan not to dictate army chief about the posting / transfer of DG ISI back in October 2021. He said Imran Khan despite warnings kept delaying the notification of new DG ISI which angered establishment to the point they decided to remove him as punishment!
Click to expand...


Khan wanted Gen Faiz to continue as DG ISI because of unrest in Afghanistan. However that would make him ineligible to be selected as a candidate for next COAS as Gen Faiz hadn't served as a core commander yet. To be qualified for COAS you should must have served as a core commander for 1 year at least. Army was looking after self interest and personal liking. Khan was thinking about doing the right thing and addressing the need of the hour.

But I can tell you. This is just an excuse. Absolute excuse. The real deal is that a particular section of army wants to control economic and foreign policy of the country. They think themselves as above executive. Although it is the civilian leadership that is on top as per constitution. Choice of DG ISI is the directive of the PM. Army can just present a few names. COAS over stepped his constitutional domain. He should be court martialled and tried in court.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
982
0
2,443
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is not about a posting of COAS etc.

This is about keeping Pakistan slave of Western Bloc and maintain the status quo

--

All their children are residing in west, they have villas, luxury cars, scholarships and offshore bank accounts, lockers filled with gold. Their children visit Pakistan once or twice in an year to collect money.


--

My dad worked whole life as a government servant, all our lives, we did not have extra money. He couldnt even afford a car, let alone sending children abroad for education.

--

The people of Pakistan elected Imran Khan. He's our PM. Dont play dirty tricks.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
8,591
1
14,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
I think establishment is not against Imran Khan to the point they would wish to see him in jail, exiled or worse killed. They still need Imran Khan in future against the imported fools we now have in govt. However they did all this to teach Imran Khan a valuable lesson about who really is in charge of Pakistan. It's not the elected PM but unelected boot and hammer mafia. They will closely watch if Imran Khan has learned his lesson before he is allowed to form his govt again in future. View attachment 839601
Click to expand...

Only way around this if most of the the generals declare their allegiance to Khan to give him absolute power. He is the only man I trust to have this level of power. If a man spends his own time to build a cancer hospital I know he is good for it.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,857
1
2,948
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If you think about it, all of the main generals should be good enough to be DG ISI and General of Pakistan, if someone is not good enough then don't promote him to be the General in the first place. The army then should select the best 3odd generals to be picked for the DGISI and General and the PM selects him. This shouldn't be an issue.
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,256
-1
5,817
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
In a shocking interview yesterday, Chaudhry Parvez Ilahi of PML Q revealed in detail behind the scene details of bad relations between army chief and Imran Khan. He revealed how he tried hard to convince former PM Imran Khan not to dictate army chief about the posting / transfer of DG ISI back in October 2021. He said Imran Khan despite warnings kept delaying the notification of new DG ISI which angered establishment to the point they decided to remove him as punishment!
Click to expand...
israeli bhai jaan stop distorting, you're getting as bad as my persian brother the agnostic muslim.

being selected had gone to moron khan's head. he started to imagine himself as being divinely ordained 12th imam or mahdi or messiah. anytime anyone tried to advise him, he'd say merai sai ziada koi nahin jaanta.

he was chosen to eradicate the fat pandit chor clan, sayyad ghaddari; deezal et. al. but he kept going off script imagining he had become the leader of the islamic world.

each and every time he was presented a criminal (like shobaaz, drug-lord sana ullay) on a platter to prosecute/execute, he'd promptly fcuk-it up. because some tv person would say that it was not ehtesaab accross the board.

so in order to be loved by tv people the moron e ahzam would go back to screaming: mein Musharraf ko nahin chorroon ga. or to look more just would start chasing tareen and aleem.

instead of owning the institutions, he'd say idaaray azad hain.

this could take many pages but since someone is bound to delete this, suffice it say that last straw came when he started to throw about his non-existent weight around Army promotions/demotions.

so they merely removed their protection, did not actively remove him.

all PTI has to do now is to give some undertaking e.g moron will not go to to Iran and start fellating mullahs blaming Pakistan for any problems in the land of the aryans. or modi come forward 1 step I'll come 2. or afghhoons have defeated NATO with power of eemaan. or like hamid mir sympathise with the ugly bong bitch saying that it was west Pakistan fault that BD came in to being because our Army did not want a bengali PM (moron should know that we have had bengali leaders before bongaghandu mujib the akhand bharati.

list of his fcuk-ups is to long to type here

:(
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Xestan
Establishment never gave any options, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Army to intervene
Replies
13
Views
398
Adnan12333
A
Xestan
  • Article
PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him three options: resignation, no-confidence vote or elections
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
Mugen
Mugen
khansaheeb
Hamza ‘tried to have me killed’, Parvez Elahi claims before court
2
Replies
21
Views
551
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
PM Office has received summary for DG ISI's appointment
Replies
7
Views
628
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
V. Makarov
Imran Khan meets Gen. Bajwa in Islamabad - 18th March 2022
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
233
Views
8K
True-Green
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom