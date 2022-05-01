Establishment punished former PM Imran Khan due to General Faiz Hameed issue: Parvez Ilahi

Norwegian said: In a shocking interview yesterday, Chaudhry Parvez Ilahi of PML Q revealed in detail behind the scene details of bad relations between army chief and Imran Khan. He revealed how he tried hard to convince former PM Imran Khan not to dictate army chief about the posting / transfer of DG ISI back in October 2021. He said Imran Khan despite warnings kept delaying the notification of new DG ISI which angered establishment to the point they decided to remove him as punishment!

israeli bhai jaan stop distorting, you're getting as bad as my persian brother the agnostic muslim.selected had gone to moron khan's head. he started to imagine himself as being divinely ordained 12th imam or mahdi or messiah. anytime anyone tried to advise him, he'd say merai sai ziada koi nahin jaanta.he was chosen to eradicate the fat pandit chor clan, sayyad ghaddari; deezal et. al. but he kept going off script imagining he had become the leader of the islamic world.each and every time he was presented a criminal (like shobaaz, drug-lord sana ullay) on a platter to prosecute/execute, he'd promptly fcuk-it up. because some tv person would say that it was not ehtesaab accross the board.so in order to be loved by tv people the moron e ahzam would go back to screaming: mein Musharraf ko nahin chorroon ga. or to look more just would start chasing tareen and aleem.instead of owning the institutions, he'd say idaaray azad hain.this could take many pages but since someone is bound to delete this, suffice it say that last straw came when he started to throw about his non-existent weight around Army promotions/demotions.so they merely removed their protection, did not actively remove him.all PTI has to do now is to give some undertaking e.g moron will not go to to Iran and start fellating mullahs blaming Pakistan for any problems in the land of the aryans. or modi come forward 1 step I'll come 2. or afghhoons have defeated NATO with power of eemaan. or like hamid mir sympathise with the ugly bong bitch saying that it was west Pakistan fault that BD came in to being because our Army did not want a bengali PM (moron should know that we have had bengali leaders before bongaghandu mujib the akhand bharati.list of his fcuk-ups is to long to type here