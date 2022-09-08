Establishment of Pakistan that hides behind the Tombs of Martyred

There is so much talk around the sacrifices of Armed Forces of Pakistan and how they defended this motherland, and they're right. Armed Forces have saved this country, offering all kinds of sacrifices fighting enemies at the border and within. These guardians have the best of our respects.



However, there are people in the Establishment of Pakistan who want to hide their crimes behind the tombs of martyred. People who sacrifice lives for this motherland, and people who sell this motherland - are not the same even if they're from the same institution.



Bajwa and a few top chair holders in armed forces are not from the same category of people who sacrifice themselves defending their Nation, but they are from the category who will sacrifice this Nation to defend themselves.



Keep this distinction in mind when some of you hide behind sacrifices. Everyone regards martyred whether they are from soldiers or civilians. All sacrifices are acknowledged and respected, but a family of martyred is not allowed to now do treason because they've previously sacrificed someone guarding his homeland. A protective guard who saves the bank from robbery is not allowed to rob it himself.



We, the people of Pakistan are patriotic citizens who own this country as family. We were born in it, eat from it, drink from it and will be buried in it. We will prevent the traitors from harming it - even if they wear uniforms. We the people of Pakistan are guardians of this motherland and we will not overlook your crimes because you've served this motherland in a different context. We do not allow you to do crimes and then hide behind the tombs of martyred.