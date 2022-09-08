What's new

Establishment of Pakistan that hides behind the Tombs of Martyred

Conqueror

Conqueror

There is so much talk around the sacrifices of Armed Forces of Pakistan and how they defended this motherland, and they're right. Armed Forces have saved this country, offering all kinds of sacrifices fighting enemies at the border and within. These guardians have the best of our respects.

However, there are people in the Establishment of Pakistan who want to hide their crimes behind the tombs of martyred. People who sacrifice lives for this motherland, and people who sell this motherland - are not the same even if they're from the same institution.

Bajwa and a few top chair holders in armed forces are not from the same category of people who sacrifice themselves defending their Nation, but they are from the category who will sacrifice this Nation to defend themselves.

Keep this distinction in mind when some of you hide behind sacrifices. Everyone regards martyred whether they are from soldiers or civilians. All sacrifices are acknowledged and respected, but a family of martyred is not allowed to now do treason because they've previously sacrificed someone guarding his homeland. A protective guard who saves the bank from robbery is not allowed to rob it himself.

We, the people of Pakistan are patriotic citizens who own this country as family. We were born in it, eat from it, drink from it and will be buried in it. We will prevent the traitors from harming it - even if they wear uniforms. We the people of Pakistan are guardians of this motherland and we will not overlook your crimes because you've served this motherland in a different context. We do not allow you to do crimes and then hide behind the tombs of martyred.
 
Signalian

Signalian

Bajwa and a few top chair holders in armed forces are not from the same category of people who sacrifice themselves defending their Nation, but they are from the category who will sacrifice this Nation to defend themselves.
A Corps Commander is a top chair holder too. One got martyred recently in an unfortunate accident. Maybe others should get martyred too to complete your equation.
 
newb3e

newb3e

they are "disciplined" Mqm or PPP doing politics of shaheeds!
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Correct and to the point.
 
newb3e

newb3e

A Corps Commander is a top chair holder too. One got martyred recently in an unfortunate accident. Maybe others should get martyred too to complete your equation.
i dont see enemy bullets flying inside golf courses where our corrupt Mahan Generals spend most of their "business hours"
 

