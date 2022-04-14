What's new

Establishment never gave any options, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Army to intervene

A few days ago, ex Prime Minister Imran Khan said that establishment gave him three options. Here's the thread;

defence.pk

PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him three options: resignation, no-confidence vote or elections

PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him three options: resignation, no-confidence vote or elections Dawn.comPublished April 1, 2022 - Updated about 2 hours ago Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview to ARY News. Photo courtesy ARY News Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Friday that...
defence.pk

But DG ISPR has clearly refuted that today, in fact Imran Khan himself asked the Army to intervene and help find some solution. Basically Imran Khan dragged the military into politics.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=728055378368425
 

