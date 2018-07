Yes, I admit it. It's not even a secret anymore. As a PTI supporter I am proud to say that armed forces of Pakistan are finally supporting a nationalist party. Establishment has in the past supported illiterate religious and corrupt parties to further it's agenda. Hopefully this time they have learned and for the first time in Pakistans history, establishment is on the right side.That's why liberals, international media and Pmln loyalists are buzzing all over the place. They can't tolerate the fact that establishment has finally switched sides for the better. They are no longer making old mistakes under General Bajwa. Long live Pakistan under the government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf after Imran Khans 22 year long struggle!