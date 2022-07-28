What's new

Establishment is afraid of PTI's 2/3 majority in next elections: Fawad Ch

2/3rd can create reforms and cease powers of many (Judiciary, COAS). That is why establishment never wanted fair elections after 71, and politically managed it. Also, they can change the promotion process etc and can bring favourite judges, army officers, bureaucrats, etc. Similarly, IJI was formed to prevent Benazir to take 'revenge' against Army or de-nuclearize Pak.

If Mujeeb had been PM, he wd have filled Islamabad with Bengali bureaucracy including Bengali armed forces personals. However, I am in favour of PTI getting 2/3rd majority to make new provinces, and reduce 18th amendment power, empowering locals bodies instead of CMs/MNAs, etc. Perhaps, PTI + JI should have 2/3rd majority.
 
My friend, all these elites have dual passports/residency permits. They don't care about Pakistanis. They have their properties,, wealth stashed in Euros/Dollars, children studying in govt given scholarships abroad, property businesses and what not. They travel foreign countries back and forth via flights like we travel from one place to another in a rickshaw/bus/bike.

Dollar is reaching 250 PKR, and they're conspiring on how to steal PTI mandate from Punjab and National Assembly.

Regime change operation se pait nahi bhara inka. Except PTI, you won't find any party discussing/worried about near to default economy

Private companies are shutting down their operations and firing employees due to rupee collapse.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552558562613805058

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551095496252571648
 
I don't like him as he is also a turncoat, abusive but capable person (except few goof ups as IT minister). I also don't like PMLQ but JI and PTI working together as both are non-family parties. They must take Sind together from PPPP. I hope MQM is not being revived though.
 
Not establishment, N league.

Establishment kay hath say ab game nikal gayi hai.

N league is afraid of PTI getting 2/3rd, and that is the only reason they are not going for elections. Ab they aren't even worried about the next COAS anymore, it's all about preventing IK coming in.

In aqal kay andhon ko samajh nhn arahi, Fazlu in ko bol raha hai keh do a long march from Pindi to Lahore. Mulk doob raha hai and things re going from bad to worse, and N league is going behind diesel and gonna do a long march.

Now they are accepting PTI resignations step by step. So we are going to have elections in the country after every 1 month on 10 seats? Poora saal phir election hi hotay rahain gay 10 10 seats kay? Pehle aur maslay kam hain keh yeh naya topi drama karna hai?

I watched the interview, and even though PTI can break the govt, it shouldn't. The reason being that you shouldn't be breaking members away either. If a coalition partner breaks, that's another thing.

But is hakoomat ki dhitayi hi itni hai, they aren't breaking it themselves to prevent IK from coming, and they aren't sitting down with PTI either.

If things go as they are, it is in the benefit of PTI, but not the country. If PTI convinces a coalition partner to break, N will use this opportunity to say that there is a conspiracy against them, estab did it, bla bla bla and will try to make a narrative. SO it can give them something to work with before the elections.

But I believe log itnay paghal nhn hai, everybody knows the reality of these goons, and PTI should convince coalition partners to go to the other benches and call a VOC. PTI can then dissolve the provincial assemblies as well. But, the ECP would still be crooked, but I believe in this current environment ECP cannot do much against the public.

If PTI does not dissolve provinces, then it will stand to lose in the provincial elections which will have to happen next year, because aik saal main PTI say bhi kuch nhn hona. So dissolve all together, do not stagger it.

If I was N league right now, I would go for elections right now. They are right now hoping for things to get better, and hope is never a good thing. Marna abhi bhi hai, baad main bhi, so think for the greater future. Go for federal elections now, let PTI come in, and by the time provincial elections come next year, you can salvage some narrative and make a strong showing in Punjab. That is if PTI does not dissolve provinces, which it should.
 
They tried their best but failed

Hahahahahahaha

Another march
PTI can avenge it's 25 may😛 but they won't
 
I just wanan add something most people ignore

2/3 majority in election won't matter as long as you don't have 2/3 in senate

For that purpose you have to get 2/3 or even more seats in all 4 assemblies so that you can elect as many as senators as possible in 2024 senate elections.
 
If I am the establishment, Id be scared too...
