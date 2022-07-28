Establishment is afraid of PTI's 2/3 majority in next elections: Fawad Ch

Not establishment, N league.



Establishment kay hath say ab game nikal gayi hai.



N league is afraid of PTI getting 2/3rd, and that is the only reason they are not going for elections. Ab they aren't even worried about the next COAS anymore, it's all about preventing IK coming in.



In aqal kay andhon ko samajh nhn arahi, Fazlu in ko bol raha hai keh do a long march from Pindi to Lahore. Mulk doob raha hai and things re going from bad to worse, and N league is going behind diesel and gonna do a long march.



Now they are accepting PTI resignations step by step. So we are going to have elections in the country after every 1 month on 10 seats? Poora saal phir election hi hotay rahain gay 10 10 seats kay? Pehle aur maslay kam hain keh yeh naya topi drama karna hai?



I watched the interview, and even though PTI can break the govt, it shouldn't. The reason being that you shouldn't be breaking members away either. If a coalition partner breaks, that's another thing.



But is hakoomat ki dhitayi hi itni hai, they aren't breaking it themselves to prevent IK from coming, and they aren't sitting down with PTI either.



If things go as they are, it is in the benefit of PTI, but not the country. If PTI convinces a coalition partner to break, N will use this opportunity to say that there is a conspiracy against them, estab did it, bla bla bla and will try to make a narrative. SO it can give them something to work with before the elections.



But I believe log itnay paghal nhn hai, everybody knows the reality of these goons, and PTI should convince coalition partners to go to the other benches and call a VOC. PTI can then dissolve the provincial assemblies as well. But, the ECP would still be crooked, but I believe in this current environment ECP cannot do much against the public.



If PTI does not dissolve provinces, then it will stand to lose in the provincial elections which will have to happen next year, because aik saal main PTI say bhi kuch nhn hona. So dissolve all together, do not stagger it.



If I was N league right now, I would go for elections right now. They are right now hoping for things to get better, and hope is never a good thing. Marna abhi bhi hai, baad main bhi, so think for the greater future. Go for federal elections now, let PTI come in, and by the time provincial elections come next year, you can salvage some narrative and make a strong showing in Punjab. That is if PTI does not dissolve provinces, which it should.