What's new

Establishment Final Desperate Battle to Hold Pakistan in Control!!

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,321
0
3,018
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1. 3 July, 2013 - Successful Coup d'etat against Mursi Islamist Government. Carried out by syndicate: USA, KSA, UAE to stop "Infringement of People" in the domain of Rule.
2. July 15, 2016 - Failed Coup d'etat against Erdoan carried out by "Peace at Home Council", spiritual Guru living in Pennsylvania, USA.
3. 9 April, 2022 - RCO against PMIK succeeded in a comprehensive orchestrated plan between USA, Military Establishment, and Rest of the political class run by 14th century style dynastical elites.

The 5th Reich battling desperately to cling on to power.
For the uninitiated,
1st Reich, Aub Khan, Era of Industrialisation
2nd Reich, Yahya Khan, Year of disintegration
3rd Reich, Gen Zia, Era of Hypocrisy & Religious Bigotry
4th Reich, Gen Musharraf, Era of Vassal State under the garb of Enlightened Moderation
5 Reich, Era of Behind the Curtain Rule.

With the change and awareness brought by IK, 5th Reich understood their time is nigh and they proactively sabotaged PMIK government in connivance with US and Decadent dynastical groups.

It is to be seen how much damage Pakistan will incur by the hands of 5th Reich as they battle a loosing war against the people of Pakistan.

I have no doubt in mind, the 5th Reich will loose and we shall have a Professional Army without power politicking and Real Estate greed and a representative presidential system under which Pakistan will achieve its goal set by Quad-e-Azam.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,503
2
5,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan will be liberated from shackles of this hybrid govt mafias, and NATO colonialism. in sha Allah.

It's a matter of time.

Pakistan ka wujood mein ana hi aik maujzy se kam nahi. Aik leader jis ne sari zindagi maghribi taleem, rehan sehan mein guzari, phir bhi Allah taala ne usay mulk bananay ke liye chuna aur wo chat'tan ki tarhan khara raha apnah mouqif pe, bimhari aur kamzor sehat ka bawajood. Quaid e Azam abhi bhi har kisi ke dil mein bastay hain.

Ye establishment mein choty loog jo hain, wo mit jayeinge, hat jayeinge, Pakistan Islami nazariye ki bunyaad pe wujood mein aya, humay abhi agay bahut saray kaam karnay hain, lekin us se qabal humay qom ban'na hai. ye Allah taala ka ehsaan hai hum pe.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
4,086
3
4,864
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Based on the Turkish experience IMO Pak is entering into a new phase where her Deep State would give Biat to her elected officials representing her Deep Nation. After that the sky is the limit...
Click to expand...
This will never happen,
This whole society is burnt to its core,
Straightforward point all the high-ranking officials and junior to them knew what Army was doing. Why did no one in active service speak up and took the stand, I can understand Discipline is essential but what good is that discipline when it led to the destruction of that own country? What's the point of having an army, when that institution is destroying the will of people, going against them hurting them, kidnapping them.
Because this is a very deep issue if the army has lied about this what else they have been lying about?
Until all the high-ranking officials and juniors to them are charged under the constitution, no good change will actually come, they should be punished for not standing up against the tyranny of the establishment, as they swore to protect this country, when people see these scums brought to justice only that will show that no one is untouchable and they have to wake up and stand for own rights
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
745
-1
632
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Pakistan will be liberated from shackles of this hybrid govt mafias, and NATO colonialism. in sha Allah.

It's a matter of time.

Pakistan ka wujood mein ana hi aik maujzy se kam nahi. Aik leader jis ne sari zindagi maghribi taleem, rehan sehan mein guzari, phir bhi Allah taala ne usay mulk bananay ke liye chuna aur wo chat'tan ki tarhan khara raha apnah mouqif pe, bimhari aur kamzor sehat ka bawajood. Quaid e Azam abhi bhi har kisi ke dil mein bastay hain.

Ye establishment mein choty loog jo hain, wo mit jayeinge, hat jayeinge, Pakistan Islami nazariye ki bunyaad pe wujood mein aya, humay abhi agay bahut saray kaam karnay hain, lekin us se qabal humay qom ban'na hai. ye Allah taala ka ehsaan hai hum pe.
Click to expand...
InshAllah brother…..eagerly awaiting that time.!!
 
imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,321
0
3,018
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Based on the Turkish experience IMO Pak is entering into a new phase where her Deep State would give Biat to her elected officials representing her Deep Nation. After that the sky is the limit...
Click to expand...
No body hoped that great Turkiye will ever be liberated from Military oppressive Rule, but Erdoan achieved the unimaginable.

Now I am more and more of the opinion IK is a leader of century like Erdoan and he will liberate Pakistan from the Oppression of Military Establishment. After that politics will take its natural course and even pmln and ppp will be forced to change its dynastical leadership.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
81,946
86
135,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
To be whom may it concern,
Good afternoon


1659816325159.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
USA , Waiver to Beloved India. Shoves Pakistan to corner
Replies
11
Views
421
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
When all is said and done the Imran Khan era was the second best era in Pakistan only second to the infamous Zia-ul-Haq
Replies
2
Views
316
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
beijingwalker
Global Times: US works with Nazis to exploit Europe both in WWII and at present, now targets Ukraine
Replies
7
Views
494
Piotr
Piotr
Norwegian
Pakistan rejects India's plans to hold G20 event in occupied Kashmir
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
3K
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan
understanding establishment
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
5K
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom