Establishment Final Desperate Battle to Hold Pakistan in Control!!

1. 3 July, 2013 - Successful Coup d'etat against Mursi Islamist Government. Carried out by syndicate: USA, KSA, UAE to stop "Infringement of People" in the domain of Rule.
2. July 15, 2016 - Failed Coup d'etat against Erdoan carried out by "Peace at Home Council", spiritual Guru living in Pennsylvania, USA.
3. 9 April, 2022 - RCO against PMIK succeeded in a comprehensive orchestrated plan between USA, Military Establishment, and Rest of the political class run by 14th century style dynastical elites.
The 5th Reich battling desperately to cling on to power.
For the uninitiated,
1st Reich, Aub Khan, Era of Industrialisation
2nd Reich, Yahya Khan, Year of disintegration
3rd Reich, Gen Zia, Era of Hypocrisy & Religious Bigotry
4th Reich, Gen Musharraf, Era of Vassal State under the garb of Enlightened Moderation
5 Reich, Era of Behind the Curtain Rule.
With the change and awareness brought by IK, 5th Reich understood their time is nigh and they proactively sabotaged PMIK government in connivance with US and Decadent dynastical groups.
It is to be seen how much damage Pakistan will incur by the hands of 5th Reich as they battle a loosing war against the people of Pakistan.
I have no doubt in mind, the 5th Reich will loose and we shall have a Professional Army without power politicking and Real Estate greed and a representative presidential system under which Pakistan will achieve its goal set by Quad-e-Azam.
