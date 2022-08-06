Establishment Final Desperate Battle to Hold Pakistan in Control!!

Hakikat ve Hikmet said: Based on the Turkish experience IMO Pak is entering into a new phase where her Deep State would give Biat to her elected officials representing her Deep Nation. After that the sky is the limit... Click to expand...

This will never happen,This whole society is burnt to its core,Straightforward point all the high-ranking officials and junior to them knew what Army was doing. Why did no one in active service speak up and took the stand, I can understand Discipline is essential but what good is that discipline when it led to the destruction of that own country? What's the point of having an army, when that institution is destroying the will of people, going against them hurting them, kidnapping them.Because this is a very deep issue if the army has lied about this what else they have been lying about?Until all the high-ranking officials and juniors to them are charged under the constitution, no good change will actually come, they should be punished for not standing up against the tyranny of the establishment, as they swore to protect this country, when people see these scums brought to justice only that will show that no one is untouchable and they have to wake up and stand for own rights