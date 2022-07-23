What's new

Establishment decides to do "Interference" for Elections

El Observer

El Observer

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2019
138
0
298
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Screenshot_2022-07-23-15-56-06-818_com.google.android.youtube.jpg
Screenshot_2022-07-23-15-56-27-854_com.google.android.youtube.jpg
Screenshot_2022-07-23-15-56-32-643_com.google.android.youtube.jpg


Elections in October?
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,252
1
3,492
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
El Sidd said:
A National Government may very well be on the cards through objectives and working mechanism laid out via Charter of Democracy.
Click to expand...

Pakistan needs a technocratic government to make reforms in government, electrol, institution systems. People need to be given justice then after 6 months of reforms go for elections. The constitution must be implemented. The parliament of Pakistan is illegitimate because its full of dacoits and mafias, it doesnt matter if they're from PTI, Mqm, Pmln or ppp.
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
633
-1
511
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
El Sidd said:
A National Government may very well be on the cards through objectives and working mechanism laid out via Charter of Democracy.
Click to expand...
Yar usmei koi naye loag honge ya yehi puranay babay??
Mujhe koi faida nazar nahi araha
Shayad boht dair hochuki ha…
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
9,114
-2
9,689
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hamza will remain temporary, then election call all sahafi will say go for election under pmln and circus repeat dhanli and all imran kha will have kpk, zardari sindh andpmln punjab fresh mandate
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Turning down speculations, coalition govt decides to complete tenure
Replies
2
Views
132
ghazi52
ghazi52
AZ1
New elections can be held now if Govt Decided: ECP
2
Replies
18
Views
513
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
ghazi52
Establishment didn’t interfere in KP LG polls, says Fazlur Rehman
Replies
0
Views
284
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
Sheikh Rashid urges establishment to 'stay away' from Punjab by-polls and prove 'impartiality'
Replies
4
Views
125
ghazi52
ghazi52
Waterboy
Who will decide if the next elections are fair or not?
2
Replies
27
Views
827
RealNapster
RealNapster

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom