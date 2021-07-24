Establishing a joint factory in the Kingdom.. The head of a Saudi company reveals the details of his negotiations about the Russian MC-21 plane

The CEO of "Manasik" Saudi Airlines, Yousef Al-Juhani, said that his company is seeking to conclude agreements with Russian manufacturing companies with the aim of transferring aircraft manufacturing technology to the Kingdom.In his interview with RT, he said, "What we aspire to as a company under establishment is not only to purchase aircraft... We seek to transfer the aviation industry technology to the Kingdom, and we offered the Russians the establishment of a joint Russian-Saudi factory to localize the air transport industry."Al-Juhani explained that during his participation in the "Max 2021" exhibition, his company paid special attention to the Russian "MS21" aircraft, which is characterized by "advanced technology and navigation devices, with a high safety index and its use of new manufacturing materials."He pointed out that the aforementioned aircraft consumes much less fuel, which represents a trump card regarding its operational cost, as well as its competitive price.He pointed out that the Russian company that manufactured the plane welcomed the idea of transferring manufacturing technology to the Kingdom, adding, "We are studying the idea of establishing an assembly and production plant in Saudi Arabia and we are taking the necessary approvals from both sides."Al-Juhani also expressed his hope that his company will be able to export the Russian plane in the future, after obtaining the necessary licenses to fly.Last Tuesday, the International Airshow "MAX 2021" was launched, amid wide international participation, and taking into account health prevention measures. This year, the exhibition will take place in its 15th edition in Zhukovsky from 20 to 25 July.Regarding the deals concluded at the exhibition, Rosoboronexport, a Rostec subsidiary that manages most of the exports of Russian arms and equipment, reported that it had concluded deals for the export of weapons and military equipment worth one billion euros.