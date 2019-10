October 25, 201912:41 PM ETIn a new development, several Vietnamese families say they fear their missing relatives who were trying to emigrate may have died in the container.One family told the BBC that they have not heard from their daughter since Tuesday, when she texted them saying she could not breathe.The Vietnamese Embassy in London says families have asked for its help early Friday to "verify whether their family members were among the victims."British police arrested two more people Friday as part of an investigation into the deaths of 39 people who were discovered in a trucking container in southeastern England.