Essential Geopolitics: Inside Pakistan's Political Turmoil

Political scandals, major environmental disasters and serious financial difficulties have plagued Pakistan in 2022, and 2022 is not over. Nor are the country's political imbroglios. Imran Khan, the former prime minister who was ousted from office several months ago, is marching to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, along with thousands of his supporters. Along the way, Khan has been shot, accused Pakistan's leadership of being involved in the shooting and called for new elections. Will the popular populist get his way? RANE South Asia Analyst Ekta Raghuwanshi has details.