Essential commodities under syndicate control

25 Oct, 2020Once the price of one product goes up, the price of other products in the neighborhood also goes up. And once it increases, it is impossible to reduce it. Even those involved in production; They also often have to buy hand-made products at high prices. Consumers say the agencies in charge of market monitoring are inactive. That is why unscrupulous traders are getting opportunities.On 14 October, the government fixed the retail price of potatoes at Tk 30 per kg. In the first phase, the government fixed the price in three stages. 30 per kg at retail level, 25 per kg at wholesale and 23 per kg from cold storage. But the traders did not accept this decision of the government. They continue to sell potatoes at 50 rupees. Later on October 20, the concerned agencies of the government again fixed the price of potatoes in the second phase through negotiations with the traders, which is supposed to be effective from October 21. According to the decision of that day, the maximum retail price of potato was fixed at 35 rupees. At the beginning of the meeting, Director General of the Department of Agricultural Marketing Mohammad Yusuf proposed a price of Tk 33 per kg at the retail level and Tk 28 at the wholesale level. However, it was rejected in the face of the whims of the traders.In the second phase, if the price is offered at Rs 35 per kg at retail level, Rs 30 per kg at wholesale level and Rs 28 per kg at cold storage, it is accepted. Multiple sources said the Department of Agricultural Marketing also rates the trade syndicate in terms of pricing. But the price is not fixed. They are still selling potatoes for 50 rupees. However, in some markets it is being sold at Tk 45 per kg. A few markets in the capital have been visited, onions are still being sold at 90 to 110 rupees. Talking to several traders of Manik Nagar market yesterday, they said that they had bought these products before. They have bought from wholesalers at higher prices.This is not just in the city; Even the people of remote villages are now lost. The areas where the products are produced are now buying those essential products at high prices. Munshiganj is one of the places for potato production. But the people of Munshiganj are now buying potatoes for 45 to 50 rupees. However, those involved in farming are not benefiting much from this high price. Syndicate regulators and middlemen are taking advantage.Hamidul Islam Lincoln, a journalist from Sirajdikhan in Munshiganj, said Munshiganj District Agriculture Extension Department official Md Al Mamun said that this time the district produced 13,51,129 tonnes of potatoes after planting potatoes on 36,550 hectares of land. Of this, 60 to 75 thousand tons are stored as potato seeds. About 6 lakh tonnes of potatoes are sold at low prices with various preservatives. 5 lakh 51 thousand tons of potatoes are stored in 6 cold storages of the district. Among them, 2 lakh tonnes of potatoes stored in the cold storage are owned by middlemen. The remaining 3 lakh 51 thousand tons of potatoes belong to farmers. Enamul Haque, a journalist from Rajapur in Jhalokati, said the price of four laurels in a village is Tk 50. Rotten onions are being sold at 75-80 rupees. People are lost. Don't buy rice, don't buy vegetables, when you go out on the streets, you can hear anger on people's faces. Enamul said, there is no good vegetable below 60 rupees. Potatoes are being sold at 48-50 rupees per kg.Those who are responsible for controlling the market, those government agencies are largely indifferent. They are not even willing to talk about this market volatility. Talking to some officials of the National Consumer Protection Department, they said that only the director general has the authority to talk about these matters. He could not be found on the director general's mobile phone. He could not be reached even after calling more than one of the top officials.Palash Mahmud, executive director of the Kansas Consumer Society-CCS, said the traders' syndicate was out of control. That is why such incidents are happening. He said those involved in the syndicate include influential people in the government. That's why the companies in charge of market monitoring can't do much. And their sincerity is also in question. The agencies in charge of market monitoring know how a product has been produced, how it is stocked, when it will be syndicated. According to him, they do not control the market. No action has been taken against those involved in the syndicate. After the price of onion went up last year, 16 companies were listed. But no action was taken against any of them. That is why when they realize that they can get away with committing a crime, they are increasing the price of the product in the market at will.