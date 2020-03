Escapism or China-bashing? US now left without harsh coronavirus options, but with broken healthcare & federal disarray

Too late to close borders?

Chinese-style crackdown on virus impossible – thanks to MSM & Trump

Many deemed the Trump administration’s actions to beyet it would not be entirely fair to put all the blame on the incumbent administration, Professor of International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh Michael Brenner believes. The healthcare system issues in the US are systemic, which furtherBrenner told RT, adding that many Trump-appointed officials in the healthcare structures areThe whole macrostructure of the system is both a blessing and a curse in this situation, as the states are able at least to act on their own to try and stop the spread without waiting for the federal government to make any decisions.Brenner said, commending the actions of the states of Washington and New York.The US appears to be at leastfor the crisis, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Infectious Diseases with the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, William Schaffner, believes.Schaffner told RT.Restricting travel from China, for instance, was the right move on the part of the US government, he believes. Using this option again as the hotspot of the virus has seemingly shifted to Europe, however, might not be as useful.The state-level attempts to limit social contact are likely the farthest the US will go in trying to stop the outbreak, and it certainly won’t adopt harsh China-like – or, at least, Italy-like – lockdown measures, the experts agree.Schaffner said.While any nationwide lockdowns would require the federal government to pass new laws, the adoption of Chinese-style measures is even theoretically impossible now, given how much effort was spent by the US mainstream media to bash Beijing for beingBrenner noted. The repeated downplaying of the Covid-19 threat by President Donald Trump has also made the public even less ready for any harsh measures.Brenner said.