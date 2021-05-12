What's new

Escaping the graveyard of nations: Expert Opinions

Mar 4, 2017
Global Village Space

It is looking likely that after the USA leaves, a good deal of political uncertainty is about to hit Afghanistan - what should Pakistan be doing under this scenario? PM Imran Khan has flatly refused to allow the US base in Pakistan but should he have been more flexible as Pakistan requires US support to get off from the FATF grey list and is also seeking relaxation under the present IMF program? Our experts Rahimullah Yusufzai, Ambassador (Retd) Jalil Abbas Jilani, Marvin Weinbaum and Michael Kugelman, and Imtiaz Gul looked at the Implications of US bases in Pakistan, potential benefits to the country, and ramifications of political uncertainty in Afghanistan.

Read full article: Escaping the graveyard of nations: Expert Opinions
 
