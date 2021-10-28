Escalation in the Taiwan strait as the Taiwanese president boldly confirms US troops are present on the Island

Kek.....Taiwan is armed to the teeth.Taiwan might not seem like it but all the surroundings islands are littered with weapons of different kinds, including decoys.And China can't attack at will......only at certain times of the year if I'm not wrong.China's proximity to Taiwan is also a double edged sword.....Taiwan can literally kill 10x its own population if it's attacked.Even if China wins the naval war and invades, by the time it reaches the shores, it'll have a lot of casualties piled up. Nukes are out of option since fallout will be right on Chinas doorstep and the political, moral and economic consequences to handle after that...Best bet China has is internal strife/civil war or help from spies/traitors within Taiwan to ease the invasion. People who think it's gonna be a cake walk will need to review the US casualties of the Gulf War and then 10x-100x them in regards to China.Just my two cents...I just hope I don't get those retarded replies by the same groups of well known fan boys on here.