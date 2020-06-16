What's new

Ertugrul's Dogan Alp has arrived in Islamabad

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Good news for all Ertugrul fans! Turkish actor Cavit Cetin Guner aka Dogan Alp in the historical series, has landed in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad.

Taking to social media, Alp shared a picture of his boarding pass, followed by snippets of an early morning folk musical performance surrounded by sweet melodies of the sitaar.

Videos of him appearing at the scene too, instantly started making rounds on Twitter, with the hashtag #WelcometoPakistan trending as fans wholeheartedly embraced his arrival.

With the series becoming a nationwide hit after Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered its dubbing in Urdu encouraging audiences to watch it, this seems like the beginning of one of many collaborations between the two countries.

Previously, news of Engin Altan's visit to Pakistan was making rounds as well, with conjecture around the lead's collaboration with a housing scheme also in Islamabad.



images.dawn.com

Ertugrul's Dogan Alp has arrived in Islamabad

The star was spotted enjoying a musical folk performance in the capital.
images.dawn.com
 
