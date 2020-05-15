What's new

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic starts learning Urdu language

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
467
1
873
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who has won the hearts of her Pakistani fans with her stellar performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has started learning Urdu language.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=318934235879273

A video of Esra, who is famously known for her character name Halime Sultan, is circulating on social media platforms and has won the hearts of her fans.

In the video, Esra can be heard learning the common words used in Urdu and also translating these into English and Turkish languages.

At the end of two minutes video, the actress could be seen enjoying the practice to learn Urdu.

Previously in a video, Esra Bilgic tried several Pakistani dishes and picked ‘Chicken Biryani’ as Pakistan’s number one dish.

Esra’s popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after her drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing with Urdu dubbing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Pakistan’s sweetheart: QMobile signs on Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic as ambassador Members Club 3
UmarJustice 'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic called out Priyanka Chopra over anti-Pakistan tweet Social & Current Events 61
H Ertugrul star meets terminally ill Pakistani children Social & Current Events 2
LimaCharlie SPOILER ALERT: What was the best and most shocking scene for you in ertugrul? | Post videos Members Club 33
N.Siddiqui 'Why is he sporting an Ertugrul beard?': PM Modi's new look gets epic reactions on Twitter Central & South Asia 89
Jyotish Ertuğrul actor Engin Altan's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan Members Club 3
C Ertugrul - a Turkish drama has gained popularity world wide - specially Pakistan World Affairs 58
GlobalVillageSpace Will Ertugrul become brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi? Javed Afridi gives hint Sports 2
S Engin Altan Aka Ertuğrul could be the New Brand Ambassador Of Peshawar Zalmi? Sports 5
dexter Making Dirilis Ertugrul SWORD Members Club 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top