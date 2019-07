Ershad was a military and political figure who had a doubtful role in 1971 war. He did not participate in the war nor did he was against the war, neither he supported Pakistan army also. He remained silent and moved to West Pakistan and remained there throughout the war what he called 'Prison'.

He used religion for political gain. Changed constitution to add state religion, made Friday holiday but his life had no shadow of religion.

Hasina and Khaleda both fought together against Ershad in late 80's. He made two rival ladies fought together for same cause for the first and last time. Ershad was imprisoned during Khaleda's tenure. Now Khaleda is in jail. Ershad was the most happiest person for Khaleda's jail terms.



Death of Ershad evokes memories of a dictator who repressed and reshaped Bangladesh





Born on Feb 1, 1930 in the Cooch Bihar district of West Bengal in India, Ershad with the nickname “Peyara” spent his childhood there and later after the Partition had his early education at his hometown – Rangpur in Bangladesh.



Graduating in 1950, he was commissioned in the Pakistan Army in 1952. He had served as an adjutant in the East Bengal Regimental Centre in Chittagong, the brigade major of 54 Brigade in Sialkot, commander of the 3rd East Bengal Regiment and the 7th East Bengal Regiment, and sector commander of the East Pakistan Rifles or EPR.

He was in West Pakistan as what he said as “a prisoner” during the 1971 Liberation War through which East Pakistan separated itself to become Bangladesh, but many have questioned his role, citing his visit to Bangladesh during the war.



After his repatriation from Pakistan to Bangladesh, Ershad was appointed adjutant general of the Bangladesh Army in 1973 following recommendation by his uncle Reazuddin Ahmed Bhola Mia, a state minister of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s government, Liberation War Sector Commander Rafiqul Islam wrote in his book.

Ziaur Rahman, who became the centre of power and army chief at the time and eventually the first military ruler of Bangladesh, brought Ershad back and promoted him to the rank of major general, appointing him the deputy chief of army staff.



He was made the Chief of Army Staff in December 1978 and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in 1979.



Ershad’s elevation by Zia did not go well with the freedom-fighter army officers, however.

Zia promoted Ershad to army chief after becoming president, but leaders of the BNP founded by Zia now believe the move proved suicidal as it was Ershad who brought an abrupt end to Zia's politics.



Zia's wife BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia alleges that Ershad had been behind the failed coup in which her husband was assassinated at Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981.



Until his death, Ershad was accused of the killing of Major General MA Manzur, who led the failed coup against Zia. The verdict in a case over the killing of Gen Manzur is yet to be delivered.



Ershad: A quick look back



File Photo

She could not have said less or more than that. In the 1980s, for nearly nine years, Hasina and her loyal supporters led the campaign, along with BNP chief Khaleda Zia, against the military ruler who reigned with unlimited power relying on deceit, lies, religion peddling and cosmetic ‘development’. He came with a promise to fight corruption but remorselessly institutionalised it, with deeper ramifications than his lucky predecessor, Gen Zia.

He killed students throughout his nine years in power but kept claiming he had no blood in his hands. Many of those heroes, unfortunately, remained unsung and are mostly forgotten today as Ershad celebrated his return to mainstream politics to a point where both major parties competed to secure the once-hated military ruler’s support. His triumphant return in all five parliamentary seats in 1991 just weeks after a disgraceful exit from state power was baffling. He will be remembered for many things — one being his “cancel my last announcement”, drawn from the acronym of his official title ‘chief martial law administrator’ or CMLA. His civil servants in the early 1980s knew of this habit of his, but in later years as an opposition politician he would display more of such antics more frequently.