Not to mention that overall brown peoples can come in many different colors. For example in the Arab world you have millions of very pale people (in particular women) albeit with distinctive West Asian features while there are also millions of Afro-Arabs (many of which are actually of Habesha descent but not only, for instance the late Bandar bin Sultan was half Habesha) although the majority are olive skinned. Not to mention that many people easily tan and are exposed to the sharp sun half of the year.



Skin color is really superficial. Culture is more important. Although I have to admit that I have little in common with Western Black culture or Sub-Saharan culture.



In the case of Nubians and Habesha people I can see some cultural similarities (cuisine, coffee aspect, somewhat appearance, historical relations, geography (not too far away) while I can't say the same about say Senegal aside from them being majority Muslim.



I will take a beautiful Habesha women over some pale ugly blond woman from the UK (overweight as well).



Besides I have always preferred olive skin women, brunettes hence why I prefer Arabs, Latinas, Southern Europeans, Habesha and Western Asians in general as well as South Asian women (although I know that the diversity is great there).



Anyway taste is personal. I know that many Arabs/non-Northern Europeans, this includes Southern Europeans, for instance Spaniards go crazy when they see women from Scandinavia etc., are obsessed about them, but they never told me anything. For instance I am not impressed with their culture and family structure.



I know that those racist Westerners, Arabs etc. that focus on skin color, even they will admit the beauty of the regular Habesha women for example irrespective of skin color. While in public they would prefer some ugly plastic doll from Lebanon. So there is a hypocrisy involved here.

