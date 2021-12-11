The future of democracy

Eric Li on the failure of liberal democracy and the rise of China’s way

Democracy comes in many forms. The West’s liberal variety is failing, says a Chinese venture investor, while China’s governance produces better outcomes

A broader view of governance

Decoupling liberal democracy

Eric Li on the failure of liberal democracy and the rise of China’s way Democracy comes in many forms. The West’s liberal variety is failing, says a Chinese venture investor, while China’s governance produces better outcomes