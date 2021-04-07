Erdogon snubs EU chief

An official meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan got off to an awkward start when the three leaders walked into a meeting room where only two seats were prepared.
More misogynistic behaviour from Muslim leaderz
Look, we see a typical examples of how a stupid can try to manipulate forum with its imaginations.
- He does not know the balance of power and the areas of struggles between politicians in EU.
- He does not know how the state protocols are prepared, arranged with the notifications of the guest delegation, and possibly many other practices.
- He did not even do search on the subject, nor even read the description of Charles Michel, who was the number one person in the incident.
Michel apologises from the public about the Sofa Gate. He said Turkey had a clear willingness to do well, but Turkish authorities’ “strict interpretation of protocol rules” has produced a desolate situation. I mean, he basically confirms what we reported on the protocol (via Ragıp Soylu twitter.com/ragipsoylu)
Fantastic! You found a news site with psyop content, and by instrumentalized it, used this for your main aim, imposing with on what you wanna say about Muslims. Well done. You have fulfilled the first requirement of the troll definition.
One senior Turkish official said Michel's staff agreed on the seating at the presidency before the visit took place. "However there was no representative from von der Leyen's team," the official said. "So we didn't get their input."
A second senior Turkish official said every arrangement during the visit was made in collaboration with EU officials who visited the country before the summit took place.
Turkish officials were swift to try to make it up to the European Commission president.
The government are said to have offered the EU delegation a different seating arrangement during lunch: Erdogan would sit directly opposite both Michel and von der Leyen. Yet Michel's team reportedly rejected the offer, and Michel alone sat across from Erdogan, with von der Leyen again to the side.
"Michel's team only accepted to give von der Leyen a seat in the same height and type," the first senior official said.
Officials tell Middle East Eye it was EU delegation's fault President Ursula von der Leyen wasn't given a seat
