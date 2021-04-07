What's new

Erdogon snubs EU chief

akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 28, 2017
61
0
86
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Gilljutt said:
www.ctvnews.ca

EU chief 'surprised' by seat snub during meeting with Turkish president

An official meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan got off to an awkward start when the three leaders walked into a meeting room where only two seats were prepared.
www.ctvnews.ca

More misogynistic behaviour from Muslim leaderz
Click to expand...
The lady got a seat right next to them on a sofa. This state room is always meant for head of states and is build for two seats. This lady is not a head of state. Furthermore her own cohort should have given her the seat rather than sit next to the Turk President. Cannot believe they are making a big deal of this.

Secondly the west should quit with this women's right bullshit, preaching to everyone on women's rights when only in the 20th century they gave them the right to vote and slightly earlier the right to property. When they stop female trafficking, stop their male citizens lining up in places like Thailand, stop exploitation of young women in their **** industry, take to task their leaders involved in child molestation (Prince Andrew, Trump, Clinton and many more through Jeff Epstein) - then they can talk about women's right. Till then they should work on protecting the abysmal state of women in their countries (a woman in the west gets assaulted every 14.6 seconds), while people in the East should focus on making their societies better for their women. I am not giving a pass to the Eastern countries on their handling of women's rights. All I am saying is the West cannot be the preacher on this subject.
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
289
2
645
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Gilljutt said:
www.ctvnews.ca

EU chief 'surprised' by seat snub during meeting with Turkish president

An official meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan got off to an awkward start when the three leaders walked into a meeting room where only two seats were prepared.
www.ctvnews.ca

More misogynistic behaviour from Muslim leaderz
Click to expand...
☝
Look, we see a typical examples of how a stupid can try to manipulate forum with its imaginations.

  • He does not know the balance of power and the areas of struggles between politicians in EU.
  • He does not know how the state protocols are prepared, arranged with the notifications of the guest delegation, and possibly many other practices.
  • He did not even do search on the subject, nor even read the description of Charles Michel, who was the number one person in the incident.

www.facebook.com

Charles MICHEL

Charles MICHEL, Région de Bruxelles-Capitale. 79,901 likes · 3,708 talking about this. President of the European Council - Président du Conseil européen
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
Michel apologises from the public about the Sofa Gate. He said Turkey had a clear willingness to do well, but Turkish authorities’ “strict interpretation of protocol rules” has produced a desolate situation. I mean, he basically confirms what we reported on the protocol (via Ragıp Soylu twitter.com/ragipsoylu)


Fantastic! You found a news site with psyop content, and by instrumentalized it, used this for your main aim, imposing with on what you wanna say about Muslims. Well done. You have fulfilled the first requirement of the troll definition.

EDIT:


One senior Turkish official said Michel's staff agreed on the seating at the presidency before the visit took place. "However there was no representative from von der Leyen's team," the official said. "So we didn't get their input."

A second senior Turkish official said every arrangement during the visit was made in collaboration with EU officials who visited the country before the summit took place.

Turkish officials were swift to try to make it up to the European Commission president.

The government are said to have offered the EU delegation a different seating arrangement during lunch: Erdogan would sit directly opposite both Michel and von der Leyen. Yet Michel's team reportedly rejected the offer, and Michel alone sat across from Erdogan, with von der Leyen again to the side.

"Michel's team only accepted to give von der Leyen a seat in the same height and type," the first senior official said.

www.middleeasteye.net

Turkish officials say rivalry among EU leaders at fault for 'sofa gate'

Officials tell Middle East Eye it was EU delegation's fault President Ursula von der Leyen wasn't given a seat
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom