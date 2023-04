ERDOGAN's new Turkiye 2002-2023

The main focus of the AK Party Government is to extend the motorway and divided road network

DIVIDED ROADS .. from 8.500 km to 28.793 km led by ERDOGAN

MOTORWAYS

Turkiye play a key role in the Modern Silk Road with its recently attracting mega investments like-- Marmaray ( completed )-- Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge ( completed )-- Eurasia Tunnel ( completed )-- Çanakkale 1915 Bridge - ( completed )-- New Airport in Istanbul - completed-- The Edirne-Kars High-Speed Railway line ( 2.000 km )-- Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Project ( 838 km ) - completedthe Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor)between 1923 and 2002 only 8.500 km divided roadsbetween 2002 and 2023 total of 28.793 km divided roads-- while 296 million hours of time was saved annually-- approximately 1 billion 797 million liters of fuel were saved-- the number of people who lost their lives in traffic accidents decreased by 71%-- 4.773 km Highway Project .. $47 billionIstanbul-Izmir 421 kmNorth Marmara 361 kmTekirdag-Balıkesir 433 kmAydın-Denizli-Antalya 335 kmAnkara-Izmir 549 kmSilivrihisar-Bursa 202 kmAnkara-Kırıkkale 120 kmAfyon-Burdur-Antalya 345 kmAnkara-Pozantı 287 kmSanlıufra- Habur 360 kmSanlıurfa-Diyarbakır 160kmIstanbul and Ankara motorway will connect Iran and the Caucasia 1.200 km