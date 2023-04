Turkiye's state owned housing agency TOKI was to build houses for low income and poor Families in all over Turkiye

Over 133,000 houses built by TOKI not damaged in Türkiye quakes TOKI, which has been undertaking public housing projects for low-income citizens for over 20 years, is building safe houses in cities and towns with earthquake-resistant technology.

TOKI was to build 882.000 new houses between 2003 and 2018TOKI will build 150.000 new houses between 2018 and 2023 in all over Turkiyeand almost 3.5 million low income people reside in TOKI buildings the institution offers high quality housing in a number that surpasses the population of certain European CountriesNo one in the world has been able to achieve has been achieved through TOKİWith an investment of approximately 200 billion liras / $95 billion ( 2002-2019 dollar rate average of 2,1TL )We have made our people homeowners from all walks of life-- 878 thousand residences in 250 thousand buildings between 1964 and 1979-- 4 million residences in 1 million 65 thousand buildings between 1980 and 2002-- 11 million 320 thousand residences in 1 million 173 thousand buildings from 2003 to 2019between 1964 and 2002 4,8 million residencesbetween 2002 and 2019 11,3 million residencesTOKI Houses are dream houses for the low income FamiliesERDOGAN built 5.061 new houses in IZMIR after the earthquake of 6.6 magnitude that occurred on October 30, 2020ERDOGAN built 24.000 new houses in ELAZIG after the earthquake of 6.8 magnitude that occurred on January 24, 2020A total of 133,759 TOKI buildings in the earthquake zone in 10 provinces were not damaged thanks to its earthquake-resistant structures applied in buildings such as "raft foundation", "tunnel formwork carrier system" and "high concrete strength"ERDOGAN is only leader who supported urban renewal projectTRANSFORMING AREAS AT DISASTER RISKAbout The Law by 2012