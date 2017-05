A demonstration outside the Turkish Embassy in northwest Washington led to nine people being injured, and two arrestedThe altercation occurred just hours after President Trump met with the Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Read more: Is Erdoğan losing his grip on a dangerously divided Turkey According to a New York Times story, the Metropolitan Police chief, Peter Newsham said that eleven people were injured, including a police officer, and nine were taken to a hospital.The attack was condemned by the State Department and deemed as an action inimical to free speech. “We are communicating our concern to the Turkish government in the strongest possible terms,” said Heather Nauert, a State Department spokeswoman.Veteran US politician, Senator John McCain berated Turkey for the act. “This is the United States of America. We do not do this here. There is no excuse for this kind of thuggish behavior,” he tweeted.